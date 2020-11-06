Wawa Launches Curbside Ordering With Expansion Plans in Tow

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. launched curbside ordering at multiple convenience stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on June 8, with plans to expand the offering in the future.

Customers at participating stores will have full access to all items available for purchase inside — including freshly prepared foods, beverages and grocery items — without needing to exit their car.

The initial stores to offer curbside ordering are located in Center Square, Pa., and Ewing, N.J.

Each participating store has six to 10 highly marked designated parking spots; has specific hours for the service; and accepts credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay for payment. Customers just need to pull into a designated parking spot and place a curbside order with the assistance of a Wawa employee who will process the transaction through a handheld device and then hand deliver the order to customers in their car.

In addition to ordering at the curb at these two locations, customers can also place an order in advance via the Wawa mobile app, pull into a designated curbside parking spot and enter the parking number on the app, which will trigger delivery to their car.

"We are accelerating our plans to push our out-of-store services to a new level — from delivery and catering to new initiatives like curbside ordering," said Steve Hackett, director of digital experience and solutions lab at Wawa. "We're excited to provide this service at two stores, with plans to expand to 30 additional stores this summer and more broadly in early fall as we continue to provide boundless convenience for our customers."

To kick off the new service, Wawa mascot Wally Goose visited the Ewing store on June 9 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and the Center Square store from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. He personally took orders from customers while following store safety measures, including wearing a custom-made mask.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates more than more than 870 c-stores, with 600-plus offering fuel, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.