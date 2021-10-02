Wawa Launches Limited-Time Beverage to Support Florida Food Bank

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is offering a limited-time South Florida Sunrise specialty beverage to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Feeding South Florida.

From Feb. 8 through Feb. 21, the handcrafted beverage is available at 28 convenience stores in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami Dade counties.

Feeding South Florida is the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties and a member of the Feeding America network of food banks.

The South Florida Sunrise is a frozen beverage featuring layers of lemonade, strawberry and orange flavors. A portion of proceeds from each sale, up to $10,000, will support local hunger relief efforts.

"As a longstanding partner of Feeding South Florida, Wawa is excited to celebrate the organization's40thAnniversary milestone with a specialty beverage that is meaningful to the South Florida community," said David Prevost, director of store operations at Wawa and Feeding South Florida board member. "With the help of our customers, we'll donate $10,000 towards their mission and help thousands of individuals in our community."

To officially kick off the celebration, Wawa, Feeding South Florida staff and board members and prominent community members participated in a South Florida sunrise toast in celebration of the anniversary. They also extended an invitation to the community to do the same via video message.