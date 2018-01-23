Wawa Launches Limited-Time Wawa Reserve Coffee Line

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is launching Wawa Reserve, a limited-time selection of small-batch, specialty grade coffees.

The beans used to make these special varieties follow a strict industry classification and are chosen based on overall cup quality, consistency and the unique characteristics of their country of origin, according to the convenience retailer, adding that Wawa Reserve offerings will always meet the specialty grade coffee bean standards defined by the Specialty Coffee Association of their growing region.

Specialty coffee comprises 3 percent of global production. Wawa Reserve varieties have full cup taste and little to no bean defects. The unique flavors are a result of the special characteristics and composition of the soils in which the beans are grown.

The beans used for each Wawa Reserve variety are roasted in a small-batch drum roaster. This is designed to accentuate their inherent regional qualities. Wawa recommends drinking Wawa Reserve coffee black.

Wawa operates more than 760 convenience stores, 550 offering gasoline, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.