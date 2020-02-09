Wawa Launches Sweepstakes to Counter National Coin Shortage

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is holding a chainwide sweepstakes through which customers can enter to win "Shortis for a Year" by exchanging a minimum of $5 in rolled coins for dollar bills at any Wawa store. The sweepstakes runs through Thursday, Oct. 1.

A nationwide coin shortage grew this summer due to the partial closure of the economy, which stopped the usual flow of coins, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The "Shortis for a Year" sweepstakes is an extension of Wawa's Customer Coin Exchange Program. Participants who exchanged $5 or more of coins received a coupon for a free coffee, fountain beverage and/or ICEE, while customers who exchanged $50 or more received a coupon for a free Shorti hoagie.

"Wawa is grateful to its customers who have participated in the coin exchange efforts to date. From our round up for charity programs to earning free products as a reward for exchanging their coin for bills, all of these efforts immensely helped reduce the challenges we have experienced as a result of the national coin shortage," said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations.

"With our continued desire to increase coin exchange participation, we hope our new 'Shortis for a Year' contest will be a fun and effective way to continue countering the national coin shortage while sharing a special opportunity to win a year’s worth of one of our most beloved products," he added.

To enter the sweepstakes, customers can visit any Wawa store from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to exchange a minimum of $5 in rolled coins for a raffle ticket. They must then visit Wawa.com to enter their information and a unique raffle ticket number into the drawing in order to officially enter the contest.

The winner will be contacted by phone or email shortly after the deadline. They will be formally presented with a gift card to purchase Shorti hoagies throughout the year at any Wawa location at any preferred time.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 900 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.