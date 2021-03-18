Wawa & Love's Set Out to Hire Thousands Through Chainwide Recruiting Events

WAWA, Pa. & OKLAHOMA CITY — Two retailers are looking to add thousands of new part-time and full-time employees through upcoming hiring events.

Wawa Inc. will launch its first hiring campaign of the year with the goal of hiring 5,000 new associates over the next three months. The annual campaign will last through Memorial Day weekend in May and feature positions that are the result of seasonal and store growth across its operating area.

Open roles include store-level customer service, supervisory and management-level positions.

The robust employment effort will focus on adding to the convenience store chain's growing family of diverse, committed and energetic associates, the company said. It also furthers Wawa's overall commitment to providing job opportunities in local communities that can lead to long-lasting careers in a trusted, growing company that welcomes diverse backgrounds and experiences.

"At Wawa, we have made a commitment to providing needed products and services and our associates have enabled us to play an essential role in our communities during the past year. As we continue to grow our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates," said Stephanie Capaccio, director of people team operations. "Beyond adding new stores in 2021, Wawa has exciting future plans that provide our communities with more convenience than ever before. And, anyone who visits Wawa knows that it's our incredible associates who drive our business and make Wawa so special. It's a great time to join the Wawa family and experience our unique culture!"

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply online at wawa.com/careers.

Wawa offers both full- and part-time employees competitive salaries, flexible schedules and health benefits and tuition reimbursement opportunities when eligible. New hires in certain roles will be offered a $125 bonus starting April 1 and ending June 15, to be paid after their 90th day of employment. Longer-term associates can share directly in Wawa's growth through its employee stock ownership plan.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Love's Travel Stops is seeking to hire 2,000 team members at its National Hiring Day event on March 31. This includes diesel technicians, service advisors, tire technicians and diesel technician apprentices for its Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations as well as store and restaurant team members for its Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores.

The event is scheduled to take place in person from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time at 500-plus Love's Travel Stops, Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations across the country.

"Love's is a great place to build a career as we pride ourselves on growing the skills of those we hire, promoting from within and offering a robust benefits package, of which our greatest benefit is opportunity," said Roger Ahuja, executive vice president of operations for Love's. "Our team is our No. 1 asset and is crucial to ensuring our operations run smoothly for our customers, so this is an important event for us. We're excited to welcome many new team members to the company, many who will go on to become leaders."

Potential new hires can visit loves.com/nationalhiringday for additional information and to register for the event. Qualified candidates may be offered jobs on the spot, contingent upon pre-screening requirements. Interested candidates should bring copies of their resume, possess a valid driver's license and expect to submit to a drug screen.

Eligible full-time employees can take advantage of Love's health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay and competitive weekly pay among other benefits. Part-time employees are eligible for dental, vision, telemedicine and other voluntary benefits.

Love's also offers a diesel technician apprenticeship program, valued at $12,000, that allows apprentices to earn a competitive wage while working toward the designation of a diesel technician. Upon successful completion of the apprentice program, they will receive a tool kit valued at $3,500 that is theirs to keep after one year of employment as a diesel technician.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores' network comprises more than 550 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.