Wawa Partners With EVgo to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Network

PHILADELPHIA — Wawa Inc. teamed with EVgo Inc., a public fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), to open the first live EVgo public fast-charging station at a Wawa store in Philadelphia. Located at 3901 Aramingo Ave., the station powers four charging stalls via two 100 kW fast chargers and one 350 kWh fast charger, capable of simultaneous charging.

The launch of this new station marks EVgo's sixth charging site at a Wawa location. It was celebrated on March 9 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and lineup of local speakers on-site.

"Our partnership with EVgo ensures Wawa stores are able to provide convenient EV charging services along with other amenities drivers are looking for," said Vincent Cipollone, director of retail fuels, Wawa. "Our store on Aramingo Avenue provides EV charging services to Philadelphia and is part of our current network of 80 stores hosting EV charging, which builds upon our mission of providing conveniences designed to meet the needs of our customers and furthering our commitment to sustainability through our partnership with EVgo."

Built in collaboration with General Motors and funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection's Driving PA Forward initiative, this new station will provide a convenient and reliable EV charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, stated a news release. Within Pennsylvania, public DC fast chargers are a part of achieving the state's climate objectives of a 25-percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and an 80-percent reduction by 2050.

"Many convenience stores are strategically located along high-traffic areas, and EVgo and Wawa are a great match as a priority destination for customers seeking quick access to food and fuel," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "An effective transition to electric vehicles requires infrastructure and our work with Wawa allows us to provide ideal locations for customers, particularly in the dense urban area of Philadelphia where many EV drivers may not have access to home chargers. We look forward to bringing more sites online with Wawa."

EVgo and Wawa have two additional charging sites currently under construction. One site is located in Pennsylvania and the other in Maryland. Both are expected to be operational in the next few months. Currently, Wawa offers EV charging at 80 locations across its operating area.

In attendance at the ribbon-cutting event were Vincent Cipollone, director of retail fuels, Wawa; Patrick McDonnell, Pennsylvania environmental protection secretary; Christine Knapp, director of the Office of Sustainability for the City of Philadelphia; and Ted Brooks, vice president of investor relations at EVgo.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 920 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

EVgo's public fast charging network for electric vehicles are powered by 100-percent renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 310,000 customer accounts.