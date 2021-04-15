Wawa Partners With 'The Goldbergs' for 1980s Throwback

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. will hold this year's Wawa Week with "The Goldbergs" as a celebration of its founding and the 57th anniversary of its entrance into the retail business. Starting April 16, the convenience store chain is stepping back in time with the 1980s-themed sitcom, which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Additionally, as part of this year's call to "Look Back, Give Back, and Throwback," Wawa Week will celebrate the seventh anniversary of The Wawa Foundation, which is committed to supporting nonprofits focused on causes related to health, hunger and everyday heroes, as well as the achievement of $100 million in contributions since its inception.

Customers are invited to join Wawa and The Wawa Foundation throughout Wawa Week in giving back to local children's hospitals.

"Wawa Week provides us with the perfect opportunity to look back upon and thank the millions of customers we've had the pleasure of serving over the past 57 years," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. "This past year has no doubt been a difficult one for us all, so, as we remember the 1980s with fun look backs and throwbacks, we are thrilled to give back to the community we serve in more ways than ever and to celebrate this milestone of Wawa and The Wawa Foundation. Happy Wawa Week, everyone!"

The full week of activities, opportunities and initiatives planned for all 900-plus Wawa stores during Wawa week include:

A 1980s throwback celebration with "The Goldbergs" — From April 16-23, all Wawa stores chainwide will feature '80s music, themed signage and in-store audio clips presenting fun catchphrases and Wawa references from "The Goldbergs" TV show. Wawa fuel pumps will also feature famous Wawa scenes from the series and the Jenkintown, Pa., Wawa, home of "The Goldbergs," will be retrofitted with logos, signage and other interior and exterior elements to transform it back to the '80s. Clips of the retrofit will be shared and streamed online.

Sweepstakes — From April 15-19, all customers will have the chance to enter a special sweepstakes for the chance to win "The Goldbergs" viewing kits, which include t-shirts, Wawa gift cards, swag and more, just in time for the latest episode of "The Goldbergs" on April 21. Official rules and a chance to win are available here.

Opportunities for customers to give back — Wawa invites customers to purchase a cup of coffee on April 16 and a "The Goldbergs" garlic cheesy chicken parm hoagie from April 16-23 to benefit the Children's Miracle Network (CMN), with a portion of proceeds (up to $100,000) going toward member hospitals' pediatric care efforts. On April 16 at 8 a.m., CMN hospital representatives will visit stores in select markets for a ceremonial pouring of a first cup of a coffee and a check presentation and ceremony from Wawa.

Wawa has held special celebrations for Wawa Week since 2014 in order to commemorate the opening of its first store in Folsom, Pa., on April 14, 1964 as well as the launch of The Wawa Foundation. Since the foundation's launch, it has impacted more than 6,000 organizations across Wawa's operating area and distributed $100 million to causes supporting health, hunger and everyday heroes. Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with local communities and national partners, through financial grants supported by in-store charity collection campaigns, in-kind support for local community events and organizations, and the Wawa Share food donation program, which donates unsold foodservice products to local food pantries.

"We are thrilled to mark such a momentous milestone in The Wawa Foundation's history, one that could not have been reached without the unwavering support of our customers, associates and communities," Gheysens said. "As the Foundation looks to the future, we pledge to continue championing life-saving research and the care of people in need, leading hunger relief efforts and supporting the heroes who make a difference every day. To everyone who has supported our work, thank you! Together, we've made, and continue to make, a true difference in our communities."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.