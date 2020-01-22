Wawa Puts Out Call for Future Food Scientists

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is accepting nominations from New Jersey middle schools for its third annual Future Food Scientists Program.

The program consists of a half-day field trip to the Wawa Innovation Center in Media, Pa., during which eighth grade students learn about careers in food science through interactive stations educating them on nutrition, sensory testing, food safety and marketing.

Students will also have the opportunity to apply what they learn to developing recipes they can pitch to Wawa culinary experts for a chance at having their recipe featured in a Wawa convenience store. The program is awarded to one winning class.

The contest is open through Feb. 7. It requires a teacher or faculty member to submit an electronic application with a compelling story as to why this program would benefit the classroom curriculum.

Eligibility information and the application are available online.

"Wawa is proud to continue its commitment to the community by inviting local students into our test kitchen to have a hands-on, innovative experience as they explore potential careers in food science," said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer for Wawa. "This program enables us to fulfill lives in new ways by sharing our values and commitment to quality food, while enriching the curriculum of our local schools."

Wawa previously partnered with Garnet Valley Middle School (GVMS) in Pennsylvania and P.S. duPont Middle School in Delaware. GVMS debuted Chicken and Waffles in September 2019 and P.S. duPont will announce its recipe in March.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than more than 880 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.