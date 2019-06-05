Wawa Rolls Out Catering Service Across All Stores

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is adding to its foodservice platform with a new catering offer. The chainwide initiative started hitting all the retailer's convenience stores on May 6.

The catering offer allows customers to place pickup orders for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Wawa stores will accommodate orders with 24 to 48 hours of lead time, depending on selections, prior to a desired pick up time, according to the retailer.

It is a store-level program and currently is not available for online ordering or delivery.

Catering packages are customizable and provide the same ingredients used in store. Menu items include breakfast items such as coffee, bagels and doughnuts; hoagies and sides like mac and cheese, chicken noodle soup, chicken corn chowder soup; and sweets and snacks like cookies and pretzels.

According to Wawa, a hoagie and soup/side box for 10 people can be purchased for $64.99, or $6.49 per person, plus state taxes.

"Our new catering offer allows us to extend a whole new level of convenience to our customers. Time and time again, we hear from our customers they would love to cater a party or corporate gathering using their Wawa favorites, so we are excited to begin to extend the Wawa experience in this way," said Steve Hackett, director of new initiatives for Wawa.

"It gives us such pride in knowing that Wawa Catering will be part of many memories in the lives of our customers from children's birthday parties and employee recognition events to fundraisers, retirement parties and more," he added.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 840 convenience retail stores, including more than 600 fuel stores, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.