Wawa Sets Opening Day for First Georgia Store

"We are thrilled to begin our expansion into Georgia with our first store in Bainbridge," said Nancy Dulaney, director of store operations at Wawa. "We can't wait to host our grand opening and look forward to bringing our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to Georgia as we further our commitment to providing our new friends and neighbors with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner."

Wawa noted it is continuing to build a pipeline of sites in Georgia, with additional locations under contract in Brunswick, Jesup, Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Bainbridge, Tifton, Valdosta and Albany. The convenience store operator plans to build and open more than 26 stores in Georgia over the next five to eight years, opening three to four stores per year.

To build each store, Wawa will invest approximately $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates. Wawa expects to create more than 900 long-term new jobs as a result of its expansion in Georgia.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.