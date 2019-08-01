Wawa Sets Out to Fill 1,000-Plus Jobs Across Florida in Three Months

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is looking to add to its employee count in Florida.

The convenience retailer plans to hire up to 1,000 new associates across the Sunshine State over the next three months. All 160 Wawa convenience stores in Florida will bring on new employees.

According to the company, the hiring campaign will span the first quarter of 2019 and focus on filling customer-service positions.

"At Wawa, part of commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the almost 6,000 Wawa associates who are part of our Wawa family in Florida. That's why we're thrilled to kick-off this hiring campaign and add a number of new members to our growing Wawa Family," said Elizabeth Moore, manager of talent acquisition and diversity at Wawa.

"As we look to fill these positions with people who have a strong passion for serving others, we're looking for individuals who want to join our team for Florida's busy tourist season as well those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa," she added.

The campaign kicks off with open house hiring events on Jan. 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at various locations. Candidates will get the chance to meet the team and learn more about fulfilling opportunities at the company.

For a list of the Jan. 16 open house events, click here.

As part of the events, potential associates who have applied online can receive a brief first interview, learn more about Wawa's culture, explore career opportunities and discover the role Wawa associates play in their communities, according to the retailer.

Wawa offers full-time employees competitive salaries and health benefits, as well as flexible schedules and tuition reimbursement opportunities. In addition, through Wawa's employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), associates share directly in the growth of Wawa. Today, Wawa is 41-percent owned by associates through the ESOP. Nearly half the ESOP is owned by store-level associates and store management.

Wawa first entered Florida in July 2012 with its first Orlando c-store. It continues to expand throughout Florida with plans to open 25 to 30 new stores each year for the next several years. In 2019, Wawa will launch in the new markets of Ocala and Miami-Dade.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 830 convenience stores, including 600-plus with gas, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.