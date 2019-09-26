Press enter to search
Wawa Sets Sights on Northern Virginia for Expansion

Wawa Sets Sights on Northern Virginia for Expansion

09/26/2019
Wawa Inc. logo

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is growing its presence in the Mid-Atlantic market with plans to open 40 convenience stores in Northern Virginia over the next 15 years.

Wawa's plan for Northern Virginia calls for two to three new store openings per year and reports put the investment at $240 million.

The convenience store retailer took the first step with the construction kickoff of a Wawa in Vienna, Va., on Sept 24. The retailer expects to cut the ribbon on the store in April, according to The Patch.

The c-store will measure more than 6,300 square feet and feature eight Tesla electric charging stations.

Tom Boyer, a regional real estate manager for Wawa, said three other locations are expected beyond the Vienna opening. Locations in Manassas, Sterling and Fairfax City could see construction in 2020, the news outlet added.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 860 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

