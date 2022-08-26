Advertisement
Wawa Showcases Football Tie-In With Social Media Contest

Fans can win Baltimore Ravens game tickets, an autographed Ravens jersey and more.
WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is gearing up for the upcoming football season.

Wawa released its newest video featuring Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews to rev up excitement for the National Football League's (NFL) pre-season and announce a social media sweepstakes.

Wawa is the official hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens football team.

The video, produced by Whistle Sports, shows Andrews preparing for the upcoming season by stopping to stock up on Wawa favorites. The video is heartfelt, and inspiring and offers fans a chance to win Ravens tickets and swag, according to the company.  

"As the official hoagie sponsor of the Baltimore Ravens, Wawa is excited to release a new video of Mark Andrews to get fans excited for the upcoming season and offer a chance for fans to get their hands on some tickets and swag," said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer, Wawa. "Just like associates strive for at Wawa, Mark Andrews emphasizes the importance of teamwork in winning on and off the field."

From Aug. 22 through Sept. 11, fans can enter a Wawa social media sweepstakes on Instagram for a chance at winning a pair of Baltimore Ravens game tickets, autographed Ravens jersey, football and photos from Mark Andrews.

The prize pack includes Wawa merchandise that is available to purchase, including one $10 Wawa gift card, one Wawa hoodie, one pair of Wawa socks, one charger pack, one pack of Wawa stickers, and one pack of Wawa tattoos.

Here are three ways fans can enter: 

  • Follow @Wawa on Instagram
  • Like the video post 
  • Tag a friend and comment #sweepstakes

Since 2019, Wawa has been the official hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens, an NFL team through a multiyear partnership.  The deal is part of the convenience store chain's effort to solidify its presence in the region.

The convenience retailer is also the Official Hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles football team.

Wawa extended its partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles by signing a five-season extension in 2020, as Convenience Store News reported. As part of the deal, Wawa and the Eagles will collaborate on season-long promotions to bring unique experiences to fans.

Earlier this year, Wawa brought back its limited-time only SWOOP Shake to raise funds and awareness for the Philadelphia Eagles' Foundation annual Eagles Autism Challenge event at Lincoln Financial Field. 

The shake was made with vanilla soft serve, mint flavor, whipped cream and green jimmies to match the Eagles' team color. Wawa also made a $5,000 contribution to the Eagles Autism Foundation in honor of the beverage's return.

Wawa currently operates roughly 965 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It wants to operate approximately 1,800 locations by 2030, eventually cutting the ribbon on up to 100 c-stores a year.

