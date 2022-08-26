Wawa Showcases Football Tie-In With Social Media Contest
Since 2019, Wawa has been the official hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens, an NFL team through a multiyear partnership. The deal is part of the convenience store chain's effort to solidify its presence in the region.
The convenience retailer is also the Official Hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles football team.
Wawa extended its partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles by signing a five-season extension in 2020, as Convenience Store News reported. As part of the deal, Wawa and the Eagles will collaborate on season-long promotions to bring unique experiences to fans.
Earlier this year, Wawa brought back its limited-time only SWOOP Shake to raise funds and awareness for the Philadelphia Eagles' Foundation annual Eagles Autism Challenge event at Lincoln Financial Field.
The shake was made with vanilla soft serve, mint flavor, whipped cream and green jimmies to match the Eagles' team color. Wawa also made a $5,000 contribution to the Eagles Autism Foundation in honor of the beverage's return.
Wawa currently operates roughly 965 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It wants to operate approximately 1,800 locations by 2030, eventually cutting the ribbon on up to 100 c-stores a year.