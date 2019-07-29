Wawa Strengthens Its Commitment to Maryland With Baltimore Ravens Partnership

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is now the official hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens NFL team through a multi-year partnership.

The deal is part of the convenience store chain's effort to solidify its presence in the region, where it has recently been added more locations, reported the Baltimore Sun.

"Wawa is thrilled to partner with the Ravens to make deeper connections with some of the best fans in football and reach communities all over the city of Baltimore and beyond,” said Adam Schall, Wawa's director of store operations for Maryland.

As a new corporate partner to the Ravens, Wawa will offer in-store and stadium promotions, including opportunities to win team merchandise and game tickets.

"This partnership is tremendous for both the Ravens and our entire fan base," said Kevin Rochlitz, senior vice president of corporate sales and business development for the Ravens.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 840 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.