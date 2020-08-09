Wawa Shows Support for Florida Teachers With Free Beverage Promo

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is helping educators and staff go back to school with a free beverage offer.

From Sept. 8-30, the convenience retailer is showing its appreciation to educators for their work and commitment to supporting students during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free any-size coffee or fountain beverages to all teachers, faculty members, school administrators and support personnel.

Eligible customers can share with a store employee at the cash register that they work for a school to receive their free beverage. The giveaway is limited to one free beverage per visit.

"As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year," said Mike Sherlock, chief food and beverage officer for Wawa. "In a school year starting out unlike any we've experienced, we are happy to provide this small gesture for a limited time, and we are grateful to so many teachers for providing support for youth in our communities."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 900 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.