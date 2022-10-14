Wawa to Shutter Two Philadelphia Stores Amid Safety & Security Challenges

WAWA, Pa. — With safety and security worries top of mind, Wawa Inc. is closing two convenience stores in the Center City neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The convenience retailer announced on Oct. 13 its plans to shutter the stores at 12th and Market streets and 19th and Market streets, NBC10 Philadelphia reported.

According to Wawa, the two Center City locations will close as it continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores."

The decision follows a rise of safety concerns in the city. On Sept. 24, a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia was ransacked by a large group of juveniles that caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage.

"Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations," the company said in a statement. "All associates from these two stores will be offered continued employment at Wawa. These two closures do not necessarily impact or limit potential for future stores in Philadelphia County."

This is not the first time Wawa closed stores in the city. In summer 2020, Wawa closed its flagship store, located at the corner of Broad and Walnut streets, in Center City nearly five years after its grand opening celebration.

Over the past two years, Wawa also closed stores at Ninth and South streets and at the corner of 13th and Chestnut streets in Center City, as well as its North Philadelphia location at 1300-14 East Erie Ave.

In addition, the retail chain previously ended 24-hour operations at multiple c-stores located in the Center City neighborhood, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We have limited 24-hour service at some Philadelphia stores which close during much of our lower-traffic overnight hours," Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said in August. "Some of the changes in hours are recent, and others have been in place.. . These decisions are made for a variety of reasons with closings taking place during our lower-traffic overnight hours."

The latest news comes days after Philadelphia Councilman Mike Driscoll said Wawa was considering hitting the pause button on any future Philadelphia-area expansion plans as safety concerns continue, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

His comments came during a forum hosted by the Philadelphia Real Estate Alliance. Driscoll's district includes the recently ransacked Wawa store.

In an emailed statement to the news outlet, Bruce said the company does not comment publicly on its planning process.

"As we have said in the past, over the past few years we have made some adjustments to store schedules and locations as a result of operational challenges. We will continue to monitor all of our stores and make adjustments as needed to ensure the safest and best operating conditions for our associates and customers," Bruce said.

"Of course, Wawa has and will continue to invest in and support our hometown of Philadelphia in many ways. This includes partnerships with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the Philadelphia Holiday Festival and much more," she added.