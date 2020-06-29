Wawa Takes Welcome America Festival Completely Virtual

PHILADELPHIA — Wawa Inc. is reimaging the annual Wawa Welcome America Festival into a seven-day virtual event.

Kicking off Sunday, June 28 and running through Saturday, July 4, the 2020 festival will be entirely free and virtual, encompassing multicultural and multigenerational programming, highlighting Philadelphia's diverse voices, according to a press release.

This year's lineup of family-friendly programming will focus on arts, culture, education, wellness, history and performance. It includes more than 50 concerts, online educational activities, behind-the-scenes experiences, cooking demonstrations, at-home crafts, virtual museum tours and more.

Highlights of the 2020 Wawa Welcome America virtual festival include:

Wawa Hoagie Day

In its 28th year and for the first time ever, all 900 Wawa stores will participate in Wawa Hoagie Day, building more than 45,000 hoagies to donate to local community heroes and organizations, including Philabundance, first responders, healthcare heroes, the USO and more.

Independence Blue Cross #mindPHL Wellness Corner

As the Official Health and Wellness Partner of Welcome America, Independence Blue Cross created a six-part #mindPHL series. Viewers can visit the Independence Blue Cross #mindPHL Wellness Corner of the festival's website daily at 8:30 a.m. for programming focused on stress reduction, connection and mental health.

PECO Go 4th & Learn

Every day, PECO presents an interactive series promoting local partners and education through dynamic videos, exclusive experiences and engaging activities. The series is hosted by Power 99's Cappuchino, along with her daughter Ava, as part of her Capp's Kidz program.

Museums of the Day

Nineteen of Philadelphia's museums, cultural institutions, and attractions will feature daily digital programming at 9 a.m. and throughout the day, including virtual tours, access to exhibits, educational discussions, and activities during the festival.

Music Play Patrol

Viewers can experience interactive, educational, musical fun using items from around the home at 11 a.m. daily.

NRG Deck Out Your Door Contest

Viewers cans hare photos of how they are celebrating by decorating their door during the festival and posting a photo of it on social media with #NRGDoorContest for a chance to win prizes.

City of Philadelphia Food Distribution Sites

This year in partnership with the City of Philadelphia Food Distribution Sites and hometown bakery favorite Tastykake, residents can enjoy free samples of 16,000 Butterscotch Krimpets that are being donated and distributed on Monday, June 29 at the free meal pick-up sites.

Founding Fathers' Sunday Supper

Chef Walter Staib — who is also an author, Emmy award-winning TV host, James Beard-nominated chef, and culinary historian — will take back in time to showcase recipes from the first celebration of independence.

U.S. Army Esports Tournament powered by Nerd Street Gamers

In Partnership with the United States Army and Nerd Street Gamers, this year gamers will be able to put their skills to the test during the first-ever esports tournament series. Free pre-registration is required on welcomeamerica.com. All competitors must be 13 years or older to compete in the tournament.

Concerts & Performances

Viewers can tune every evening of the festival at 7 p.m. for streaming concert performances.

The festival will conclude July 4 with all-day streaming entertainment and events, followed by a Celebration of Freedom Ceremony presented by Freedom Mortgage. The event will celebrate those who are making a difference in their community through a televised event highlighting local heroes.

As part of the event, The Wawa Foundation will present its Hero Award, totaling $80,000, to four nonprofit organizations committed to serving the Greater Philadelphia area.

The 2020 Wawa Welcome America festival schedule and events can be found here.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 900 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.