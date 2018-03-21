Wawa Wants to Hire 5,000 New Associates in Next Three Months

WAWA, Pa. — The beginning of spring brings with it the start of a hiring campaign at Wawa Inc.

The convenience store retailer has set a goal of hiring up to 5,000 new associates during the next three months, with all of Wawa’s 790 stores across its six-state footprint looking to add new talent.

The annual hiring campaign will span the spring season, looking to fill customer-service and management-level positions. It is part of Wawa’s overall commitment to provide job opportunities that can lead to fulfilling careers for community members across the company’s operating area, Wawa said in a statement.

“At Wawa, part of commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 30,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team. That’s why we’re thrilled to kick-off this year’s spring hiring campaign and add a number of new members to our growing Wawa Family,” said Elizabeth Moore, manager of Talent Acquisition at Wawa.