Wawa Wants to Hire 5,000 New Associates in Next Three Months
WAWA, Pa. — The beginning of spring brings with it the start of a hiring campaign at Wawa Inc.
The convenience store retailer has set a goal of hiring up to 5,000 new associates during the next three months, with all of Wawa’s 790 stores across its six-state footprint looking to add new talent.
The annual hiring campaign will span the spring season, looking to fill customer-service and management-level positions. It is part of Wawa’s overall commitment to provide job opportunities that can lead to fulfilling careers for community members across the company’s operating area, Wawa said in a statement.
“At Wawa, part of commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 30,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team. That’s why we’re thrilled to kick-off this year’s spring hiring campaign and add a number of new members to our growing Wawa Family,” said Elizabeth Moore, manager of Talent Acquisition at Wawa.
While every store will have job opportunities available, some will host open houses called “Wawa Career Wednesdays,” which will be held at select locations on every Wednesday for four weeks, beginning March 28 and running through April 18. As part of the Wawa Career Wednesdays, potential associates can receive a brief first interview, learn more about Wawa’s culture, explore career opportunities and discover the important role Wawa associates play in their communities.
Stores hosting Wawa Career Wednesdays will have signs announcing the dates/time of the open house. Individuals interested in career opportunities at Wawa are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the event.
Wawa associates hired for full- and part-time positions receive competitive salaries and health benefits, as well as flexible schedules and tuition reimbursement opportunities. Additionally, through Wawa’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), associates share directly in the growth of Wawa. Today, the c-store retailer is 41-percent owned by associates through the ESOP. With more than 11,000 participants, Wawa’s ESOP ranks as one of the top 10 largest ESOPs in the country, according to the company.