Wawa's 2019 Hiring Campaign Seeks to Fill 4,000-Plus Jobs

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is setting a goal of hiring more than 4,000 new employees over the next three months during its spring hiring campaign.

All 840-plus convenience stores across the chain's six-state footprint are seeking to add new talent, the company said.

The annual hiring campaign will take place throughout spring with both customer service and management-level positions available. Wawa has an overall commitment to provide job opportunities that can lead to fulfilling careers for community members across its operating area, according to the company.

The c-store chain previously announced a smaller hiring campaign that set the goal of filling up to 1,000 positions in its Florida stores over the first three months of 2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"At Wawa, part of our commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 33,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team. That's why we're thrilled to kick-off this year's spring hiring campaign and add a number of new members to our growing Wawa Family," said Elizabeth Moore, manager of talent acquisition and diversity at Wawa.

"As we look to fill these positions with people who have a strong passion for serving others, we're looking for individuals who want to join our team for the busy summer season as well those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa," she added.

All Wawa stores will have available job opportunities, but select stores will host hiring events on March 27 and April 10. Prospective employees will be able to go through a brief first interview, learn more about Wawa's culture, explore career opportunities and get more information about the role employees play in their communities.

Stores hosting hiring events will post signs announcing the dates and times of the open house. Interested individuals can apply online at www.wawa.com prior to attending a hiring event.

Full- and part-time employees receive competitive salaries and health benefits, as well as flexible schedules and tuition reimbursement opportunities. In addition, through Wawa's employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), associates share directly in the growth of Wawa. Today, Wawa is 41-percent owned by associates through the ESOP. Nearly half the ESOP is owned by store-level associates and store management.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 840 convenience stores, including 600-plus with gas, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.