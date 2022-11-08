Wawa's 'Free Coffee Tuesdays' Campaign Returns for Rewards Members

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is celebrating the return of its popular "Free Coffee Tuesdays" campaign for Wawa Rewards members.

As part of the promotion, loyalty members can enjoy a bonus reward for one free any-size self-serve hot or handcrafted iced coffee every Tuesday through the end of the year.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store retailer will distribute the bonus reward to members' accounts on Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29, as well as Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27. The offer is redeemable at any Wawa store during the promotional window.

"Due to an overwhelming positive response from the previous Free Coffee Tuesday campaigns, Wawa is excited to bring it back every Tuesday for the remainder of the year starting Nov. 8," said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer for Wawa. "Coffee is the most popular product among our loyalty members, so we are excited to bring a little joy to our members with this campaign during the holiday season."

Wawa first introduced the "Free Coffee Tuesdays" campaign in 2020, and brought it back in 2021.

Members can choose to redeem their Wawa Rewards via mobile ordering or in-store.

Customers can enroll in the Wawa Rewards program by downloading the Wawa app and clicking "Register Now" to create an account, or by going to WawaRewards.com and signing up to create a Wawa Rewards account. Then, they can scan the Wawa App, Wawa Rewards Key Card or registered Wawa Rewards gift card with every purchase.

Wawa operates roughly 965 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It wants to operate approximately 1,800 locations by 2030, eventually cutting the ribbon on up to 100 c-stores a year.