Weigel's Commits to Using Only Tennessee-Produced Milk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Weigel's will exclusively use milk produced in Tennessee from now on. The convenience store and dairy operator will feature the new Tennessee Milk logo on all Weigel's milk.

"Milk has been an important part of our heritage for over 85 years," said Bill Weigel, chairman of Weigel's. "This new logo represents the pride and dedication of our Tennessee farmers, and we are proud to announce that Weigel's will process and distribute milk only from Tennessee dairy farms."

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture created the Tennessee Milk logo in 2018 to support the state's dairy farmers and identify which milk and other dairy products are entirely sourced and produced in Tennessee.

"When consumers see the Tennessee Milk logo on our products, they can feel confident that they are directly helping Tennessee dairy farmers, and that their milk is fresh and local," Weigel added. "It's our way of helping our dairy farmers, hopefully for generations to come."

Powell-based Weigel's operates 67 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery in Tennessee.