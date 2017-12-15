Weigel's Makes Several Changes to Management Team

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's is positioning itself for growth with several key management changes.

The company promoted Ken McMullen, president, to CEO. McMullen became the first non-family member to serve as president when he took on the role in 2001.

He joined Weigel's in 1981 as operations manager and his additional roles with the company include vice president of operations and executive vice president.

Under McMullen's leadership, the retailer added 46 Weigel convenience stores and its first bakery.

In another move, the company promoted Douglas Yawberry to president and chief operations officer, moving him from his previous position as vice president of operations. With the change, Yawberry becomes the second non-family member to assume the role of president.

As Yawberry moves up the ladder, Weigel's named John Kelly vice president of operations. Prior to joining the company in July, Kelly served as vice president of operations and chief operating officer for Road Runner Markets in Johnson City for 13 years.

His previous titles also include division operations manager and national category manager with Sunoco, and marketing manager with Coastal Inc.

In addition, William B. Weigel, son of one the company's founders, will now serve as chairman. He retains an active role in the company's future growth and direction.

William Weigel joined the company in 1960 and was instrumental in establishing the drive-thru "Jug 'O Milk" stores, followed by the opening of the first walk-in milk store in 1964 — the first convenience store in Knoxville.

At Weigel's he has served as general manager, vice president, president and CEO.

Weigel's operates 66 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery within a 100-mile radius of its corporate headquarters in Powell.