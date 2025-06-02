 Skip to main content

Weigel's Names New CEO

Douglas Yawberry most recently served as president/chief operating officer.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
David Yawberry & Weigel's exterior

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. promoted Douglas Yawberry to CEO.

The move marks a pivotal milestone to the convenience store chain's evolution as it prepares to scale beyond 100 stores with a future shaped in large by Yawberry’s visionary leadership, the company said in a press release.

Since first joining Weigel's as director of operations in 2008, Yawberry was promoted to vice president of operations in 2011 and became president/chief operating officer in 2017. 

During his tenure, Weigel's has grown from 47 to 85 stores. It also added a bakery, and more recently, launched a 110,000-square-foot commissary. The commissary will allow the retailer to self-produce its proprietary food offerings while servicing other retailers, making Weigel's a vertically integrated food company. 

Yawberry led the rollout of Weigel's most innovative store designs to date, combining digital-forward convenience with elevated food and beverage programs crafted under the direction of the company's in-house culinary team. The next-generation stores feature open-production kitchens, fresh grab-and-go options and signature items.

Yawberry serves on both the NACS and AMBEST boards of directors. In 2024, he was honored with the NACS Fuel Innovator of the Year award.

William B. Weigel, the son of one of the company's founders, will continue to serve as chairman. He retains an active role in the company's future growth and direction.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned and -operated East Tennessee business. It operates 85 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery. 

