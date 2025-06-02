Weigel's Names New CEO

[Related content: M-PACT 2025 Highlights the Power of Strong Leadership]

Yawberry led the rollout of Weigel's most innovative store designs to date, combining digital-forward convenience with elevated food and beverage programs crafted under the direction of the company's in-house culinary team. The next-generation stores feature open-production kitchens, fresh grab-and-go options and signature items.

Yawberry serves on both the NACS and AMBEST boards of directors. In 2024, he was honored with the NACS Fuel Innovator of the Year award.

William B. Weigel, the son of one of the company's founders, will continue to serve as chairman. He retains an active role in the company's future growth and direction.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned and -operated East Tennessee business. It operates 85 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.