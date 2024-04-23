Wesco C-store Chain Grows Online Sales & Delivery

"We believe delivery is an important piece of this industry's future, and we want to lead the way," said Nancy Westgate-Systema, president of Wesco. "It's all about serving customers on their terms, in the most convenient way possible. We're proud of what we've achieved and look forward to continued growth in this important area of our business."

Delivery is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, at Wesco locations that offer the service. Customers can order snacks, beverages, prepared food, age-restricted items, household goods and more. Popular prepared meals, such as pizza and grinders, account for approximately half of sales, according to Wesco.

Additionally, more than 22% of delivery customers have made an online electronic benefits transfer (EBT) transaction. Wesco was the first c-store operator in Michigan to launch an EBT offering that enables Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to securely utilize their benefits online, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Wesco, an early partner of Vroom Delivery starting in 2018, continues to leverage the full-stack e-commerce solution's technology, the company said. This includes Vroom's Automated Menu Management, back officials and loyalty integrations, retention automation, thermal printer integrations, Pay360 payment solution and more. The retailer is also testing Vroom's new omnichannel ordering capabilities.

"I couldn't be more proud of the team at Wesco and all they've achieved," said John Nelson, CEO and cofounder of Vroom Delivery. "Driving more than $250,000 per month through delivery is a major milestone indeed. Wesco has become a delivery powerhouse, but I firmly believe that the best is yet to come."

Muskegon-based Wesco is a family-owned and -operated chain of 55 convenience stores.