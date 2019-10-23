Wesco Offers Employees a Financial Wellness Platform

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Wesco convenience stores is offering its employees financial wellness capabilities to budget, save and make progress toward their financial goals through a partnership with Even.

By using Even's platform, Wesco employees will have access to tools to help them plan, spend, borrow and save with the following features:

Automatic budgeting: Planning ahead with a personalized budget that considers upcoming pay cycles and bills

Okay to spend: Notifications of how much is okay to spend at any given moment

Instapay: Early access to earned wages with no interest or transaction fees to break

Savings: Automated savings towards concrete, personalized goals

"We pride ourselves in taking excellent care of our people, and everyday we strive to live by our core values to make Wesco an incredible place to work," said Russell Kopp, director of professional services of Wesco. "We already offer competitive pay, but we know financial wellness goes well beyond how much money you make. It's about how to effectively manage that money and save for the future, and that’s where Even comes in. We are pleased to offer its user-friendly platform to our entire team and are confident it will dramatically improve the financial health of those that use it."

Even, a mission-driven technology company working to end the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, offers a technology integrates with attendance, payroll, and banking systems to create innovative products that address the core components of financial health.

"Wesco has been consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in Michigan for the last decade, and has a proven track record of investing in its associates’ personal and professional success," said Jon Schlossberg, CEO of Even. "Adding our holistic financial wellness platform to its benefits package builds upon that foundation and gives employees the tools and knowledge required to improve their financial situation today while simultaneously planning for the future."

Based in Muskegon, Wesco operates 53 c-stores, as well as a distribution center, six Subway locations, Wesco Commissary, and a bulk fuel and propane business, Wesco Energy.