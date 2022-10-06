West Coast Motorists Paying More at the Pump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 7-cent weekly increase pushed the national average gas price up to $3.79 per gallon, but drivers are feeling different levels of pain at the pump depending on where they live. Tight supply and increased demand are the primary causes.

"The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies."

California officials seek to offset rising prices by allowing the sale of less-expensive winter blend gasoline a month ahead of the scheduled switch, but it is not known how much of an impact this will have on prices, according to AAA.

Gas prices in the Upper Midwest are also on the rise in the wake of a refinery fire in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 20, which shut down the plan. Recent reports indicate that the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery may be closed for months.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that national gas demand rose from 8.32 barrels per day to 8.83 million barrels per day last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 212.2 million barrels. Drivers are likely to see rising gas prices through the weekend if demand remains the same as supply tightens.

The national average of $3.79 for a gallon of regular gasoline is the same price as one month ago and 60 cents higher than one year ago.

The nation's top 10 largest weekly increases occurred in California (59 cents), Alaska (54 cents), Oregon (43 cents), Washington (38 cents), Arizona (38 cents), Nevada (38 cents), Michigan (19 cents), Illinois (19 cents), Wisconsin (17 cents) and Indiana (16 cents).

The top 10 most expensive markets are California ($6.37 per gallon), Nevada ($5.49), Oregon ($5.42), Alaska ($5.32), Washington ($5.29), Hawaii ($5.21), Arizona ($4.49), Idaho ($4.42), Michigan ($4.16) and Illinois ($4.16).