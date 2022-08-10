WEX Strikes Deal to Acquire ExxonMobil Business Card Portfolio

PORTLAND, Maine — WEX and ExxonMobil are working to bring all of ExxonMobil's commercial card portfolio into one platform.

Under pending agreement, WEX will acquired the oil company's Exxon Mobil Business Card program. Once the deal is finalized, all of ExxonMobil's commercial card portfolio will be consolidated and administered by WEX.

"The consolidation of the ExxonMobil Business Card into our Exxon Mobil BusinessPro program with WEX will provide a simplified commercial card offer for prospective customers," said Austin Johansen, fleet marketing manager at ExxonMobil. "WEX has been a valued partner for ExxonMobil, delivering excellent service and offerings to fleets and small businesses."

The Exxon Mobil BusinessPro program provides convenience, security, and control for small businesses. It supports a private label, revolving credit card offering which can be used at more than 12,000 Exxon and Mobil locations within the United States, plus cross-border acceptance in Canada.

Cardholders can save with fuel rebates of up to 6 cents per gallon on all Synergy fuel grades. In addition to savings with the rebate, cardholders enrolled in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ program continue to earn points on fuel purchases, such as four bonus points per gallon on fuel when qualified as a Frequent Filler member.

"The ExxonMobil Team at WEX is very excited by the prospect of welcoming these customers to our North American portfolio of business, completing the consolidation of all ExxonMobil's commercial card business at WEX," said Gene Currier, vice president and business manager at WEX. "Customers will enjoy the same benefits, purchasing controls, and savings opportunities as all other Exxon Mobil BusinessPro customers across the U.S. and Canada."

In February, ExxonMobil partnered with Citi Bank to offer an enhanced credit card: Exxon Mobil Smart Card+.

The program, which launched on Feb. 1, gives customers instant savings at the pump with up to 12 cents per gallon in credit card savings at more than 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations, as reported by Convenience Store News.

Specifically, Exxon Mobil Smart Card+ users will save 12 cents on every gallon of Synergy Supreme+ gasoline and 10 cents per gallon on other Synergy fuel grades.

Portland-based WEX is a global commerce platform that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential.

Spring, Texas-based ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies