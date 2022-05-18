What C-stores Can Learn From Restaurants’ Omnichannel Experiences

Already, seven in 10 c-store loyalty members have used a program’s smartphone app, CSNews’ research found, so adding digital ordering and pickup options can turn these already-loyal shoppers into valuable omnichannel consumers. And because digital ordering requires the shopper to enter their name, cell phone number and/or email, it is easy to drive more loyalty enrollments as part of the ordering process.

“C-stores have seen significant value in allowing order-ahead, and rewards and loyalty points driving business,” says Perry Kramer, managing partner of Retail Consulting Partners in Boston. “Digital ordering is a key feature of user retention and frequency of purchase.”

3. Strive for Uniformity

Omnichannel expectations span not just physical-digital divides, but across the brand as well. It can be difficult to deliver a consistent experience if franchisees don’t all participate. Localized suppliers and product offerings can also add complexity to omnichannel ordering and promotions.

“It’s more difficult to, and it requires a lot of more overhead with the app to, manage availability and prices of certain items” across a franchise network, according to Kramer. To overcome franchisee resistance, it helps to build a strong business case showing the benefits of omnichannel, he says. “It’s got to be a deal that works. Sometimes, corporate will sweeten the pot for their franchisees: if you follow along with this promotion, we’ll give you extra revenue or will guarantee you certain sales.”

Offering more generalized promotions, such as a sandwich or drink discount vs. an offer for a specific local specialty, can help operators skirt the complexities of incentivizing and stocking localized products.

4. Embrace Artificial Intelligence

Many operators are putting off learning to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to data until their omnichannel programs are more mature. But AI doesn’t have to be intimidating, and it may already be built into the enabling software. C-stores are applying AI to everything from recommendation engines to personalization to assortments.

Sylvania, Ohio-based Stop and Go Stores (S&G) is even using its omnichannel presence and an AI-powered software platform to recruit and instantly interview potential workers from among its customer base, linking a shopper in the store, site or app right to the recruitment provider, says Neal Frandsen, vice president of marketing for the 74-unit chain.

After spending six to eight months amassing enough data to gain insight into individual customers, Duchess Stores is using AI to target personalized promotions based on purchase history. “The exciting part is being able to get a new product into someone’s hand, whether that’s at a discounted price, free, or full price,” says Arnold. “I think that’s going to help our relationships with our vendors.”

5. Collaborate With Operations

“Store execution is one of the biggest challenges; just making sure that the operations team is ready,” says S&G’s Franzen. For example, if marketing is promoting a free Hershey bar as part of a geofencing promotion, the store manager needs to order enough product, and team members should be made aware of the promo.

Collaboration is also key to establish processes for picking, labeling, holding and tendering digital orders to customers, particularly for items that must be kept hot or cold. Enthusiastic buy-in from staff translates to positive customer experiences and outcomes.

“It’s important that our store hosts understand the why behind our decisions and when they do, then they’re a lot more apt to understand the decisions and what’s important about them so that they can deliver on those expectations to our guests,” says Ehrlich.