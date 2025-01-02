What Can the Convenience Channel Expect in 2025?

NATIONAL REPORT — The new year brings with it promises of the new and exciting. For convenience stores, the new and exciting includes innovative products and technologies to keep customers coming through the doors again and again.

So, what can the convenience channel expect in the coming 12 months? Food with an international flare seems to be leading the pack, as well as a continued use of artificial intelligence (AI) to better understand — and meet — consumers' demands.

Here is a sampling of trends to watch for, according to industry insiders, in 2025.

On the Retail Fuel Radar for 2025

As Paul Lauinger, vice president, sales, North America at Franklin, Tenn.-based Titan Cloud points out, operators in the retail fuel industry will need to either adapt to rapid change or risk falling behind.

"From leveraging AI [artificial intelligence] and automation, to developing employees into brand ambassadors, to elevating the 360-degree customer experience, staying ahead means mastering the dynamics to not only foster growth but also redefine the future of fueling," he explained.

So what changes are on the horizon? There are several trends shaping 2025 that operators need to focus on to overcome challenges and turn them into opportunities, according to Lauinger. In his words, they are:

1% Write-offs Are Over: In the coming year, more retailers will turn to automation as a way to pinpoint inventory variance issues, including fuel loss root cause.

Artificial Intelligence Goes Mainstream: For fuel retailers under pressure to improve margins without a steep learning curve, the choice will be easy in 2025: Fortify workflows with easily implemented AI solutions to provide measurable, near-term ROI — all while keeping pace with, or surpassing, data-driven competitors.

Mid-Market Enters the Innovation Race: Enterprise-level technology isn't just for the big players. This year, midmarket fuel operators will adjust even the tightest budgets to level the playing field with automation. The payoff? Streamlined operations, centralized data analytics and faster invoice reconciliation, all combining to optimize fuel operations from end to end.

Workforce Development Gets Real: Convenience store leaders have been steadily upping their game to provide top notch offerings for customers. This year, that investment will extend into training the folks who bring that experience to life each day.

Brand Emersion is the New Customer Experience: In 2025, customers will be more likely to see a professionally trained chef prepping meals to order, perhaps in an open kitchen. While they wait, they may try food samples offered by concierge staff member walking the floor. Beyond grocery items, ambiance will be a top priority in the coming year.