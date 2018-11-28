What’s Hot: Holiday’s Asiago Breakfast Bagel Sandwich Hits the Mark

It’s a classic hot breakfast sandwich with a twist: the use of the famous asiago bagel (you probably know of a certain fast-casual chain known for selling these).

Holiday Stationstores’ Asiago Bagel Breakfast Sandwich received excellent ratings from consumers surveyed using Datassential’s SCORES platform, which features six benchmarks that reveal what makes an item successful.

The sandwich performed particularly well for Unbranded Purchase Intent, scoring in the 93rd percentile, indicating such a concept could work beyond the Holiday brand — something to keep in mind for your future menu planning.

Click below to download the full report analyzing the success of this new menu item.