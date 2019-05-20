What's Hot: Kum & Go’s Huevos Rancheros Pizza Gets High Marks for Uniqueness

Breakfast anyone? This month in Datassential’s SCORES survey, Kum & Go’s Huevos Rancheros Pizza landed a perfect score for Uniqueness, narrowly edging out another breakfast pie offering from Casey’s General Stores.

A high Draw score also makes the Huevos Rancheros Pizza a destination item, with almost half of surveyed shoppers saying they would come in just to try it.

Frequency and Branded Purchase Intent were very high as well, giving this limited-time offer top standing with shoppers. “Topped with taco sauce, green chiles, cheese and eggs” could have been very polarizing, but clearly won over those surveyed.

Click below to download the full report analyzing the success of this new menu item.