What's On the Menu for 2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

The 10th anniversary event will focus on firing up a foodservice culture for optimum results.
Don Longo
2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

DENVER — Companies often speak of having a great culture. Some even identify their culture as being food-forward. But who decides and drives that definition? Is there truly buy-in on the front lines? And how do customers perceive that culture? 

Whether you already have a well-established culture with a food-first identity or on the road to creating one, Convenience Store News2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) event is designed for you. Taking place May 8-9 in Denver, the 10th annual CFX will feature a packed agenda of retailers and foodservice experts sharing ideas and best practices to grow category sales and profits. The theme for this year's conference is "Firing Up a Foodservice Culture." 

The agenda will tackle several key issues through education sessions such as:

Taking a Holistic Approach to Culture: Led by Kwik Trip Inc.'s Vice President of Foodservice Paul Servais, a team of coworkers from the La Crosse, Wis.-based chain that operates more than 800 convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota, will discuss how the company's culture has empowered them to be the best they can be.

Navigating the Evolving Landscape: Moderated by Kevin Farley, a former convenience retailer and current consultant with W. Capra Consulting Group, a panel of c-store retailers will delve into the generational shifts driving marketplace changes, highlighting how convenience stores are adapting to meet the diverse needs and preferences of baby boomers, Generation X, millennials and Generation Z.

Competitive Differentiation in 2025 & Beyond: Tim Powell, managing principal at Foodservice IP, will examine the competitive landscape among convenience stores, quick-service restaurants and other foodservice retailers, and discuss how c-stores can deal with their biggest challenges such as space and equipment constraints and inflation.

Garnering New Customers Through Menu Innovation: The Grocerant Guru, Steve Johnson, will explore actionable strategies for leveraging menu development to garner new customers. Attendees will gain insights into how introducing new menu items — whether through copycat innovations, groundbreaking creations or generational targeting — can drive top-line sales and bottom-line profits.

The Power of Beverages: Dispensed beverages are a force multiplier for c-store foodservice. CSNews Senior Editor Angela Hanson will moderate a panel discussion with leading convenience retailers that delves into the latest trends in hot, cold and frozen beverages.

Practical Strategies to Optimize Your Foodservice Growth: Chef Bob Derian, a former foodservice leader at RaceTrac Inc. and current member of the Business Accelerator Team, will share important insights around the pros and cons of a commissary/production kitchen, focusing on the needs of the multiunit operator and the opportunities a production kitchen can offer to decrease food costs and increase consistency and quality.

Shaping the Future of C-store Foodservice: This exclusive presentation of new and insightful research conducted by Convenience Store News and its parent company EnsembleIQ will unveil key findings gathered from both convenience store shoppers and retail operators, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the current state of foodservice and a forward-looking perspective on the emerging trends resonating with increasingly influential shopper segments.

As in previous years, CFX 2025 also will include the fun, insightful food and store tours that are a trademark of this event; the highly praised Power Hour of one-on-one business meetings among attendees; and the presentation of CSNews' annual Foodservice Innovators Awards.

Attendance is by invitation only.

Visit the event site for more information on CFX 2025.

Don Longo

Don Longo is Editorial Director Emeritus of Convenience Store News. He joined the brand in 2005. With the highest recognition of any c-store industry media journalist, Don has given presentations to business groups throughout the U.S., Europe and South America, appeared as a guest on Fox Business News and National Public Radio, and is a highly sought source for major consumer and business news.

