What's In Store: Alltown Fresh, Pilot Flying J, Rutter's & Spinx

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Alltown Fresh

Alltown Fresh opened its second fresh store in Massachusetts in December. Located in Ayer, the farmstand-style market features organic coffee, fresh food choices and made to order meals including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced food and ingredients.

The new 4,830-square-foot market offers indoor and outdoor seating. Alltown Fresh menu items include made to order all-day breakfast, fresh salads, sandwiches and bowls. The market also features individually customized bean-to-cup coffee.

In addition, Alltown Fresh features, groceries, WiFi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options and phone charging stations. It is open 24 hours a day, and the kitchen operates between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.