What's In Store: Alltown Fresh, Pilot Flying J, Rutter's & Spinx
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
Alltown Fresh
Alltown Fresh opened its second fresh store in Massachusetts in December. Located in Ayer, the farmstand-style market features organic coffee, fresh food choices and made to order meals including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced food and ingredients.
The new 4,830-square-foot market offers indoor and outdoor seating. Alltown Fresh menu items include made to order all-day breakfast, fresh salads, sandwiches and bowls. The market also features individually customized bean-to-cup coffee.
In addition, Alltown Fresh features, groceries, WiFi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options and phone charging stations. It is open 24 hours a day, and the kitchen operates between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores began serving customers at travel stops in Obetz, Ohio, and Malvern, Ark., in mid-December. Both locations are open 24 hours a day.
The Obetz store adds 64 truck parking spaces to Franklin County. At more than 8,500 square feet, it features a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Hardee's. Amenities include 64 car parking spaces, three RV parking spaces, 10 diesel bays, seven showers, an on-site Speedco and laundry facilities.
The Malvern store adds 79 truck parking spaces to Hot Spring County. Measuring more than 10,500 square feet, the travel center features an Arby's. Amenities include 60 car parking spaces, two RV parking spaces, nine diesel bays, nine showers, an on-site Speedco, a dog park and laundry facilities.
Pilot Flying J
Pilot Flying J celebrated the opening of a Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, Calif., in early December. It is the company's 26th location in California, including travel centers and dealer locations.
The new travel center's amenities include 16 gasoline fueling positions and 12 diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling; nine showers, 107 truck parking spots and 22 bobtail parking spots and a Western Union. The Flying J Travel Center also includes a Wendy's drive-thru restaurant, fresh-made pizza and grab-and-go offerings, and Pilot's Best Gourmet Coffees.
Rutter's
Rutter's completed the multi-million-dollar renovation of its Milroy, Pa., store in early December. The retailer acquired the site from the Tom's c-store chain in April. Located off PA-322, marks Rutter's further expansion into Mifflin County.
The 10,500-square-foot store sits on more than 12 acres of land. The renovated space features all of the retailer's amenities, including: Rutter's 29-degree Beer Cave, foodservice program, bar seating and table seating, a traveler lounge, large bathrooms. Rutter's is also adding video gaming terminal room with five machines at the location.
On the forecourt, the store features 10 fueling positions for non-commercial vehicles and six high-speed truck diesel lanes. In addition to the standard fueling options, Rutter's also offers ethanol-free gas, auto diesel, unleaded 15, and flex fuel. For trucks and commercial vehicles, this location will provide high-speed truck diesel, in-lane diesel exhaust fluid, and a CAT scale.
The store also offers kerosene and off-road diesel.
The Spinx Co.
The Spinx Co. celebrated the opening of its latest store on Dec. 12. The Summerville, S.C., convenience store features a full-service kitchen and a Ride 'N Shine Tunnel Wash, which is set to open in early 2020.
Also at this location, Spinx is serving made-to-order milkshakes, smoothies and soft serve ice cream in addition to ice-cold fountain drinks, lemonade, iced tea, slushies and the popular "chewy ice." Hot beverages, including bean-to-cup fresh coffee will also be available for purchase.
Stewart's Shops
Upstate New York-based retailer Stewart's Shops kicked off 2020 with two grand openings on one day. On Jan. 10, the c-store chain cut the ribbon on a new convenience store in Hudson, N.Y. The store took nearly three years to get approval and built.
In addition, a new Stewart's Shops location welcomed customers in Feura Bush, N.Y. This shop is one of the few Stewart’s Shops that is open 24 hours.
Yesway
Yesway opened the doors at three remodeled stores in Missouri, two in Neosho and the other in Joplin, Dec. 17. Neosho and Joplin Yesway customers who registered during the grand re-opening celebrations earned earn first reward, a 10-cent fuel discount, and were entered to win free gas for a year.