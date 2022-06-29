Advertisement
WHAT'S IN STORE: ARKO, Cubby's, Love's Travel Stops, MAPCO & Yesway

Rutter's, Stewart's Shops, Thorntons, and TravelCenters of America also expand their networks.
Sanestina Hunter
Associate Editor
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

ARKO Corp. 

Arko Corp., the parent company of GPM Investments LLC, opened its fourth Sbarro store at the Village Pantry in Fishers, Ind. The new store debuts as a part of the company's strategic partnership with Sbarro, the Original New York Pizza chain. 

In the new store, GPM will serve Sbarro's famous handmade New York-style extra-large pizza slices. Other offerings include Stromboli, bread sticks, chicken wings, and chicken tenders.

The partnership will also enhance GPM's in-store experience and provide sought-after food offerings to customers, all while adapting to evolving consumer shopping habits, according to the company. 

Cubby's Inc.

Cubby's finalized the acquisition of Brady's Meats & Foods in Fremont, Neb. 

''I am excited to bring Brady's into the Cubby’s family as our seventh grocery store location. We look forward to making it even better so that we can serve the needs of our customers," said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby's Inc. "Jeff Alderson has built a wonderful presence in Fremont and we hope to continue in the tradition that he started and hopefully make it even more exciting for the people of Fremont.''

The company also looks forward to testing new foodservice concepts, according to Mike Wilson, chief operating officer of Cubby's.

''Grocery is an important category for us as we grow the company, especially when it is a c-store/grocery hybrid. As we redesign this location, we will add Chester's Chicken in addition to a new foodservice concept. We will also brand this new location with our partners at CENEX," said Wilson. "This newest location allows us to expand our operations in Fremont as well as testing new foodservice concepts so that we can continue to grow our business and diversify our portfolio."

Love's Travel Stop in Springfield, GA.
Love's Travel Stops in Springfield,Ga.

Love's Travel Stops

In April and May, Love's Travel Stops began serving customers at four new locations in: Springfield, Ga.; Cameron, Mo.; Rockville, Minn.; and Pageland S.C. 

The Springfield travel stop adds 74 truck parking spaces and 70 car parking spaces to Effingham County. At more than 14,000 square feet, the location also has three RV parking spaces, six diesel bays, six showers, and a Chester's Chicken. A McDonald's is slated to open at a later date. 

The Cameron travel stop adds 46 truck parking and 73 car parking spaces to Clinton County. At more than 12,000 square feet, the location also has six RV parking spaces, eight diesel bays, 10 showers, and a Arby's. 

The Rockville travel stop adds 102 truck parking spaces and 71 car parking spaces to Stearns County. At more than 13,000 square feet, the location also has six RV parking spaces, nine diesel bays, 10 showers, and a Hardee's restaurant. 

The Pageland travel stop adds 70 truck parking spaces and 58 car parking spaces to Grant County. At more than 9,000 square feet, the location also has two RV parking spaces, five diesel bays, four showers, and a Hardee's restaurant. 

All three also feature laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go Zone, a CAT scale, and dog parks.

MAPCO

MAPCO celebrated the opening of its first convenience store in Columbia, Tenn. The 5,600-square-foot c-store is designed to offer a better break for guests, according to the retailer, and features an efficient layout and modern details. 

The new store boasts an open floor plan and refreshed layout including large windows and tall ceilings for an abundance of natural light, and expanded restrooms with clean, modern interiors.

The location also offers an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including Johnsonville hot dogs, a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastries, eight flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies, and four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.  

As part of the grand opening, MAPCO donated $5,000 to Columbia Central High School in celebration of the store to support local students. The donation will help fund the Columbia Lions' Athletic Department and the school.

Rutter's 

Rutter's welcomed customers at its first new build of 2022. Located in Frederick, Md., the convenience store is also the retailer's 81st location.

The latest Rutter's store measures more than 8,400 square feet and boasts 12 fueling positions and three high-speed diesel fueling lanes. The c-store features Rutter's food and beverage menus and is opened 24 hours a day.

Guests can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, outside seating and large restrooms.

The forecourt offers a variety of Top Tier certified auto fueling options, including Unleaded 15, Flex Fuel, regular, mid-grade, and premium gasoline. The store offers premium auto diesel, as well as kerosene.

For trucks and commercial vehicles, the location provides dedicated high-speed premium truck diesel and in-lane diesel exhaust fluid.

With this new location opening, Rutter's Children's Charities donated $1,000 each to the Frederick County Food Bank, United Steam Fire Engine Company #3, and SHIP of Frederick County.

Rutter's also opened its 18th Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) room located inside its Lebanon, Pa., location, the retailer's first in 2022.

''At Rutter's, we constantly evolve our offering to give customers what they want," stated Sarah Dotzel, Rutter's director of gaming and assistant general counsel. "Gaming has been a popular addition for many of our loyal customers since we opened our first room in 2019. Over the next several years, we plan on expanding our footprint and gaming presence to many more locations throughout Pennsylvania.'' 

Rutter's VGT rooms are open 24 hours a day to those 21 years of age and older. There are five separate gaming machines, each offering a variety of games, that are available for customers to play while enjoying Rutter's food and drinks.

Stewart's Shops 

Stewart's Shops remodeled its convenience store located off Interstate 5 in Scotia, N.Y.  The c-store is a quick, in-and-out stop right outside the heart of the village of Scotia.

The newly remodeled store is designed with new flooring, countertops, food bar, wallpaper, and ceilings. These changes allow the shop to flow better and give customers a better experience, according to the company. 

Thorntons Inc.

Thorntons opened its newest Tennessee store in La Vergne. The 5,500-square-foot location, its first in the city, sits on 4.8 acres. This is the company's 18 store in Tennessee.

The store features a number of amenities to serve its on-the-go customers, including freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day, and a self-checkout. The location also has a Popeyes.

The La Vergne location also features a rear diesel island and limited overnight parking.

Travel Centers of America Inc.

Travel Center of America (TA) opened a new TA Express travel center in Fairfield, Texas, located off Interstate 45. Measuring 17,000 square feet, the facility sits on a 19-acre property and offers a convenient stop for those traveling between Dallas and Houston.

The new TA Express offers an expanded selection of quick-service restaurants, including Whataburger, Original Fried Pie Shop and The Deli, with hot and cold food options available.

The new location also offers fueling and other services for professional drivers and motorists, including 103 truck parking spaces, 74 car parking spaces, eight diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid on all lanes, and 20 gasoline fueling positions.

Yesway Texas Allsup's

Yesway

Yesway opened three new Texas Allsup's branded stores located in Friona, Hereford, and Azle. All three sites feature 5,630 square feet of interior merchandising space, 28 fueling positions and are open 24 hours a day.

In addition to an expanded selection of snacks and grocery items, customers will find Allsup's world-famous burritos, and a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks. The location also features a new trucker and automotive section.

"We are so pleased to bring these new stores to our long-time, loyal Allsup's customers in Friona, Hereford and Azle, Texas," said Tom Trkla, chairman and chief executive officer of Yesway. 

"We also believe it is essential to support the people and the communities we serve. That is why, in honor of these latest grand openings, we have made donations of $1,250 each to the Friona Volunteer Fire Department, the Friona Police Department, the Hereford Food Pantry, the Hereford Police Department, the Azle Police Department, the Azle Fire Department and EMS, and the Azle Independent School District," he added. 

