WHAT'S IN STORE: ARKO, Cubby's, Love's Travel Stops, MAPCO & Yesway
Cubby's Inc.
Cubby's finalized the acquisition of Brady's Meats & Foods in Fremont, Neb.
''I am excited to bring Brady's into the Cubby’s family as our seventh grocery store location. We look forward to making it even better so that we can serve the needs of our customers," said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby's Inc. "Jeff Alderson has built a wonderful presence in Fremont and we hope to continue in the tradition that he started and hopefully make it even more exciting for the people of Fremont.''
The company also looks forward to testing new foodservice concepts, according to Mike Wilson, chief operating officer of Cubby's.
''Grocery is an important category for us as we grow the company, especially when it is a c-store/grocery hybrid. As we redesign this location, we will add Chester's Chicken in addition to a new foodservice concept. We will also brand this new location with our partners at CENEX," said Wilson. "This newest location allows us to expand our operations in Fremont as well as testing new foodservice concepts so that we can continue to grow our business and diversify our portfolio."
Rutter's
Rutter's welcomed customers at its first new build of 2022. Located in Frederick, Md., the convenience store is also the retailer's 81st location.
The latest Rutter's store measures more than 8,400 square feet and boasts 12 fueling positions and three high-speed diesel fueling lanes. The c-store features Rutter's food and beverage menus and is opened 24 hours a day.
Guests can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, outside seating and large restrooms.
The forecourt offers a variety of Top Tier certified auto fueling options, including Unleaded 15, Flex Fuel, regular, mid-grade, and premium gasoline. The store offers premium auto diesel, as well as kerosene.
For trucks and commercial vehicles, the location provides dedicated high-speed premium truck diesel and in-lane diesel exhaust fluid.
With this new location opening, Rutter's Children's Charities donated $1,000 each to the Frederick County Food Bank, United Steam Fire Engine Company #3, and SHIP of Frederick County.
Rutter's also opened its 18th Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) room located inside its Lebanon, Pa., location, the retailer's first in 2022.
''At Rutter's, we constantly evolve our offering to give customers what they want," stated Sarah Dotzel, Rutter's director of gaming and assistant general counsel. "Gaming has been a popular addition for many of our loyal customers since we opened our first room in 2019. Over the next several years, we plan on expanding our footprint and gaming presence to many more locations throughout Pennsylvania.''
Rutter's VGT rooms are open 24 hours a day to those 21 years of age and older. There are five separate gaming machines, each offering a variety of games, that are available for customers to play while enjoying Rutter's food and drinks.
Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops remodeled its convenience store located off Interstate 5 in Scotia, N.Y. The c-store is a quick, in-and-out stop right outside the heart of the village of Scotia.
The newly remodeled store is designed with new flooring, countertops, food bar, wallpaper, and ceilings. These changes allow the shop to flow better and give customers a better experience, according to the company.
Thorntons Inc.
Thorntons opened its newest Tennessee store in La Vergne. The 5,500-square-foot location, its first in the city, sits on 4.8 acres. This is the company's 18 store in Tennessee.
The store features a number of amenities to serve its on-the-go customers, including freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day, and a self-checkout. The location also has a Popeyes.
The La Vergne location also features a rear diesel island and limited overnight parking.
Travel Centers of America Inc.
Travel Center of America (TA) opened a new TA Express travel center in Fairfield, Texas, located off Interstate 45. Measuring 17,000 square feet, the facility sits on a 19-acre property and offers a convenient stop for those traveling between Dallas and Houston.
The new TA Express offers an expanded selection of quick-service restaurants, including Whataburger, Original Fried Pie Shop and The Deli, with hot and cold food options available.
The new location also offers fueling and other services for professional drivers and motorists, including 103 truck parking spaces, 74 car parking spaces, eight diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid on all lanes, and 20 gasoline fueling positions.