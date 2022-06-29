WHAT'S IN STORE: ARKO, Cubby's, Love's Travel Stops, MAPCO & Yesway

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

ARKO Corp.

Arko Corp., the parent company of GPM Investments LLC, opened its fourth Sbarro store at the Village Pantry in Fishers, Ind. The new store debuts as a part of the company's strategic partnership with Sbarro, the Original New York Pizza chain.

In the new store, GPM will serve Sbarro's famous handmade New York-style extra-large pizza slices. Other offerings include Stromboli, bread sticks, chicken wings, and chicken tenders.

The partnership will also enhance GPM's in-store experience and provide sought-after food offerings to customers, all while adapting to evolving consumer shopping habits, according to the company.