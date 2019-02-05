What's In Store: Buc-ee's, Love's Travel Stops & Rutter's

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is setting up shop in Melissa, Texas. The retailer will hold a grand opening of its 36 location on April 29. With more than 50,000 square feet, the travel center will offer Buc-ee's famous Texas Round Upbarbeque, a selection of beef jerky, numerous flavors of homemade fudge and Beaver Nuggets.

Garrett's Family Market

The first Garrett's Family Market will welcome customers at a grand opening on May 4. The store is located at 111 Cedar Street in Milford, Mass. Garrett's Family Market is the new brand of Plymouth, Mass.-based Volta Oil.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter cut the ribbon on a new location and fuel center on May 1. The Harris Teeter Fuel Center will offer customers 3 cents off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card. Motorists can take advantage of a special 20 cents off per gallon discount May 3-5.

The store will feature many unique amenities including: store made pizza, burgers, sausage and kabobs; wing bar; trail mix bar; fresh lobster rolls; sushi; and ExpressLane Online Shopping.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops welcomed back customers at its newly reopened travel stop in Toomsuba, Miss., on March 28. The travel stop, located off I-20, closed for major renovations in December. The refreshed location brings 60 jobs to Lauderdale County and 71 truck parking spaces.

The more than 10,000-square-foot facility is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Its amenities include a Love's Truck Tire Care center, Arby's restaurant, eight diesel bays, seven showers, Four RV parking spaces, laundry facilities, and a Fresh Kitchen Concept featuring salads, parfaits and Hot to Go tacos and sandwiches.

Two weeks later, the company opened a new travel stop in Williams, Calif. Located off I-5, the Love's added 60 jobs to Colusa County and 103 truck parking spaces.

The more than 10,000-square-foot facility is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Among its amenities are a Love's Truck Tire Care center; Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and IHOP Express restaurants; eight diesel bays; three RV parking spaces; seven showers; laundry facilities; and fresh-to-go options.

Additionally, Love's began serving customers at a new travel stop in Decatur, Ill., on April 18. The new travel stop, located off I-72, adds 75 new jobs to Macon County and 51 truck parking spaces.

The more than 10,000-square-foot facility is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including a Love's Truck Tire Care center, Hardee's restaurant, seven diesel bays, five RV parking spaces, five showers, laundry facilities, and Fresh Kitchen Lite concept including salads, parfaits, and Hot to Go sandwiches and tacos.