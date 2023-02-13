What's In Store: Buc-ee's, Parker's & Thorntons

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's broke ground on its new travel center in Hillsboro, Texas, on Jan. 24. Located at 165 State Highway 77, Buc-ee's Hillsboro will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

Favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available at the new location, as well as the retailer's award-winning restrooms and cheap gas.

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners including the City of Hillsboro and Hill County. The location will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6 percent matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.

Foxtrot

Foxtrot officially opened its seventh DMV-area location to the public at the end of January in the Farragut Square neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

The store, located at 888 17th St., offers Foxtrot's signature all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal café drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner.

Additionally, the store contains everything from local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by an in-house sommelier to everyday essentials. All of its offerings are available to enjoy in-store, for pickup and with on-demand delivery through the brand's proprietary app.

The Farragut Square store will cater to the surrounding office buildings, providing a space for lunch meetings, coffee breaks and snack breaks, according to the convenience retailer. The space was developed by Foxtrot's in-house design team in partnership with NAHRA as interior designer.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Maverik continued expansion into California with its third store opening in Anderson.

"Maverik just celebrated its 400th store location in Magna, Utah, and we're thrilled to continue our regional expansion in California," said Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide at Maverik. "Our two California stores opened in the last two years, west Sacramento and Oroville, have been well received by residents and travelers in the area and we're excited to bring a new and unique shopping experience to the community in Anderson, serving even more California customers."

The newest Maverik store at 2590 N. St. in Anderson is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At just more than 5,000 square feet, the location features a full line-up of fresh made-to-order food offerings. For added convenience, Maverik features assisted check-out registers and various in-store contactless payment technologies, including Venmo, Paypal and Apple Tap to Pay.

Maverik will serve guests heading to nearby outdoor activities and attractions like Anderson River Park and Mt. Shasta. Customers will capture the feel of adventure inside the store with panoramic photos and maps of the area's outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside adventure videos playing on TVs, gas pumps and soda fountains.