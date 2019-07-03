What's In Store: Casey's, Cumberland Farms, Love's & QuickChek

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores pushed its Ohio portfolio to double digits. In January, the retailer opened a new store in Van Wert at the corner of Ervin Road and Washington Street. The location is the 10th Casey's in the state.

One month later, the retailer welcomed customers at a new c-store in Shawnee Township. The site features 16 fuel pumps with seven fuel options, including diesel and E85. The 4,800-square-foot store also boasts a full kitchen and seating area.

According to reports, Casey's is eyeing 25 more locations in Ohio.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms has new convenience store in Melbourne, Fla. The location features outdoor and indoor seating, 19 parking spaces and 10 fueling stations. The foodservice offerings include specialty items like ciabatta sandwiches and Mac N' Cheese Bites, and self-service electronic ordering terminals.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops is growing its Speedco portfolio. The company opened on-site Speedco locations at five travel stops: Oakwood, Ill.; Sidney, Ohio; Sulphur Springs, Texas; Tipton, Ind.; and Yemassee, S.C.

In addition, Love's welcomed customers at new standalone Speedco locations in North Little Rock, Ark., and Oklahoma City.

QuickChek

Customers began shopping at a new QuickChek in Manalapan, N.J., in early February. Located at the intersection of Smithburg Road and Route 537, the convenience store measures 5,496 square feet and features 10 spots to fuel vehicles on the forecourt.

The new format QuickChek also boasts extensive fresh grab-and-go food items, handcrafted sandwiches on artisan rolls, freshly baked goods, a standalone soup station, indoor and outdoor seating, phone and laptop charging stations, and free Wi-Fi.

Rutter's

Rutter's CEO Scott Hartman cut the ribbon on the company's first convenience store in Maryland on Feb. 22. Located on Maryland Route 194 in Walkersville, the store is the 73rd in Rutter's portfolio.

The new store features Rutter's well-known foodservice menu, 10 fuel stations and three high-speed truck diesel bays. It also offers indoor seating and free Wi-Fi.

Two days earlier, Rutter's re-opened its Hellam, Pa., convenience store. The original store, located at 700 West Market Street, served the Hellam community for decades. The new building located behind the old store includes a quick-service restaurant, beer and wine, seating for up to 30 patrons inside the store, and free Wi-Fi.

The 7,900-square-foot Rutter's features 14 fueling positions with several fuel options, flex fuel, unleaded 15, and ethanol-free fuel, in addition to the standard regular, mid-grade, premium, and auto diesel.

The 24-hour location employs 50 team members.