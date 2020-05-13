What's In Store: Casey's General Stores, Enmarket, Love's & TA Express
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
Casey's General Stores Inc.
Casey's General Stores Inc. acquired Center Point Travel Plaza in Center Point, Iowa, from Petroleum Services Co. LLC (PSC). The travel plaza features a McDonald's and Subway quick-service restaurants.
"We are very pleased that Casey's has purchased our travel plaza. We believed that they were the right buyer for this property," said PSC President and CEO Scott Cornish.
PSC tapped NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC to handle the sale.
Enmarket
Enmarket acquired the former Tiger Express in Beaufort, S.C. The deal brings the convenience store chain's South Carolina store count to 50.
"The location is a strategic part of our growth plan in the Beaufort area," said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. "Highway 21 is a heavily commuted artery connecting Charleston and Beaufort, making this location a prime opportunity for us."
Enmarket installed new fuel dispensers at the 4,475-square-foot c-store prior to reopening the store on April 30. Enmarket will renovate the location, adding an Eatery restaurant and updating the car wash, before the end of the year.
The Beaufort store will offer technology-based amenities such as Skip Frictionless Checkout, as well as Enmarket's loyalty program Enjoy Rewards and enPay.
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores welcomed customers at several new locations in April. The company opened travel stops in Sauget, Ill., Watertown Township, Mich., as well as new Love's Truck Care and Speedco sites.
The Sauget travel stop is located off Interstate 255 and added 85 truck parking spaces to St. Clair County. The 9,000-square-foot location features a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Subway. Amenities include three RV parking spaces, nine diesel bays, seven showers and laundry facilities.
The Watertown Township travel stop is located off Interstates 69 and 96, and added 116 truck parking spaces to Clinton County. At more than 9,000 square feet, the location features a Hardee's and Subway. Amenities include seven diesel bays, nine showers, laundry facilities and a Speedco.
In addition to new travel stops, Love's opened six new Love's Truck Care and Speedco sites. The locations offer tire, lube and mechanical services for professional drivers and fleets.
"Professional drivers are the heroes of the highway, especially during the COVID-19 crisis," said Eric Daniels, director of tire care operations. "We are doing what we can to get drivers back on the road quickly and that includes opening new truck care locations."
The new Love's Truck Care sites are in Tacoma, Wash., Staunton, Va., and Moore Haven, Fla. The new Love's Truck Care locations with an on-site Speedco are in Malvern, Ark., Ellensburg, Wash., and Obetz, Ohio.
Love's network buildup continued in May with new locations in Smiths Station, Ala., and Walnut, Miss. The Smiths Station store, located off U.S. Highway 280, adds 51 truck parking spaces to Lee County. The Walnut store, located off U.S. Highway 72, adds 58 truck parking spaces to Tippah County.
The Smiths Station travel stop measures more than 11,000 square feet. It features a Chester's Chicken and Godfather's Pizza. Amenities include 60 car parking spaces, three RV parking spaces, six diesel bays and six showers. The Walnut travel stop measures more than 7,300 square feet and features a Godfather's Pizza. Amenities include 55 car parking spaces, two RV parking spaces, five diesel bays and four showers.
Both locations are open 24 hours, seven days a week and offer laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, a Mobile to Go Zone, a CAT scale and a dog park.
TravelCenters of America Inc.
TravelCenters of America Inc. expanded its small-format network with a new TA Express in West Point, Ga. The site is off Interstate 85.
The latest TA Express features 25 truck parking spaces, diesel fueling with RFID and DEG at all lane, private showers, a laundry room, a drivers' lounge and a travel store. It also includes a Champs Chicken and an on-site deli for made-to-go freshly prepared items.