What's In Store: Casey's General Stores, Enmarket, Love's & TA Express

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's General Stores Inc. acquired Center Point Travel Plaza in Center Point, Iowa, from Petroleum Services Co. LLC (PSC). The travel plaza features a McDonald's and Subway quick-service restaurants.

"We are very pleased that Casey's has purchased our travel plaza. We believed that they were the right buyer for this property," said PSC President and CEO Scott Cornish.

PSC tapped NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC to handle the sale.

Enmarket

Enmarket acquired the former Tiger Express in Beaufort, S.C. The deal brings the convenience store chain's South Carolina store count to 50.

"The location is a strategic part of our growth plan in the Beaufort area," said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. "Highway 21 is a heavily commuted artery connecting Charleston and Beaufort, making this location a prime opportunity for us."

Enmarket installed new fuel dispensers at the 4,475-square-foot c-store prior to reopening the store on April 30. Enmarket will renovate the location, adding an Eatery restaurant and updating the car wash, before the end of the year.

The Beaufort store will offer technology-based amenities such as Skip Frictionless Checkout, as well as Enmarket's loyalty program Enjoy Rewards and enPay.