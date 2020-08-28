What's In Store: CEFCO, Enmarket, Love's & Parker's

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO Convenience Stores celebrated the grand opening of its second-ground-up build in 2020 at the end of June. The new convenience store is located in Nolanville, Texas.

The store offers a variety of hot and cold food items, including "Fresh Yo" self-service frozen yogurt and CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos. This is the second store to include CEFCO Kitchen and the made-to-order concept.

The location has a combined square footage of 5,998 square feet on a roughly two-acre lot. It features eight fuel dispensers, all of which include ethanol-free fuel.

Enmarket

A new Enmarket opened its doors in late July in Thunderbolt, Ga., becoming the 127th store in the convenience store chain. The 5,800-square-foot structure at 3024 E. Victory Drive is the third new-to-industry store Enmarket opened this calendar year.

The basic "bones" of the building became the third store built to Enmarket's new prototype store design. However, in a nod to its historic location and surroundings, some features of the building were designed to better align with Thunderbolt's Victory Drive overlay district.

According to the retailer, coastal Georgia buildings from gas stations to restaurants to mercantile buildings were inspirations for the new structure, resulting in a building type that would have been familiar along coastal highways for decades. Enhanced exterior materials include brick, clapboard siding, louvers, galvanized standing seam roofing and bracketed canopies, all of which are elements of the coastal vernacular.

"We asked our architect to design a building that balanced the small, maritime feel of the town of Thunderbolt with the needs of a modern convenience and food destination for our customers, and the result is very satisfying," said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. "We've enlivened that corner with a productive business offering for the citizens of Thunderbolt and convenience for island commuters and beachgoers."

The new store offers The Eatery, Enmarket's signature kitchen, which will offer hot food for all three dayparts as well as freshly made grab-and-go food options, bean-to-cup coffee and Mooz frozen yogurt. The fuel selection is unleaded, mid-grade, premium, non-ethanol and diesel.

West Construction was the general contractor on the Thunderbolt store.

Eskimo Hut

A new Eskimo Hut store welcomed customers on July 17 at the Greens Landing development in Houston, Texas. It is the 31st location in the 25-year-old company's footprint.

Known for its frozen Eskimo Hut Daiquiris To-Go, the Greens Landing Eskimo Hut is uniquely serving the handcrafted drinks along with Jello shots and loaded gummies.

The store also offers essential items found in a traditional convenience store. Most locations in Texas are drive-thru, and carry regular items such as cigarettes, fountain drinks, candy bars, and other alcoholic beverages and drinks.