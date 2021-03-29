What's In Store: CEFCO, Foxtrot, Parker's Kitchen

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's threw open the doors of its new site in Daytona Beach, Fla., on March 22.

Located at Interstate 95 and LPGA Boulevard, the 53,000-square-feet location offers snack, meal and drink options for travelers. In addition, its menu features Buc-ee's staples like Texas barbeque, fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, and jerky.

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO Convenience Stores opened its first ground-up build in 2021 on March 18 in DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

CEFCO customers will find a robust offering of hot and cold food items, including Fresh Yo! self-service frozen yogurt, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, fried chicken, and pizza. This is retailer's ninth store in Florida and it will be open 24 hours a day.

Located off Highway 90, the 6,054-square-foot store sits on more than two acres. It ifeatures 39 parking spaces and 10 fueling positions, which include ethanol free fuel as well as diesel.

"We are excited to open this store in Defuniak Springs and bring our CEFCO Kitchen concept to Florida," said Rick Schneider, regional vice president of Operations. "We look forward to partnering with and serving the Florida panhandle as well as the local community."

Cubby's Inc.

Cubby's Inc. acquired the Corner Market in Laurel, Neb. The retailer plans to remodel the location, adding Chester's Chicken and Godfather's Pizza.

"We were able to keep the staff from the previous owner which allows for almost no interruption to our customers. Adding new technology and a more diverse mix of products will make our customers' experience even better than it already was," said Cubby's Chief Operating Office Mike Wilson.