What's In Store: CEFCO, Parker's, 7-Eleven & Pilot Flying J

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO Convenience Stores expanded in the Florida Panhandle with the grand opening of its newest store located at in Crestview, Fla. This is CEFCO's first ground-up build in 2019.

The convenience store is the retailer's second in Crestview and eighth in the Florida Panhandle. It includes a "Fresh Yo" self-service frozen yogurt station and Little Caesar's. It is the pizza restaurant's first location in Florida and the third with CEFCO.

In all, the CEFCO site has a combined square footage of 6,700 square on four-plus acres.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter cut the ribbon in a new North Carolina location with a Harris Teeter Fuel Center on July 10. Fuel customers will receive 3 cents off per gallon with the use of a VIC card. During the grand opening weekend, customers received 20 cents off per gallon July 12-14.

The store in Apex, N.C., features store-made pizza; fresh made lobster rolls; sushi; Starbucks; ExpressLane Online Shopping; and a drive-thru pharmacy.

Irving Oil

Irving Oil is growing in New England with recent investments in two locations. Its new site in Taunton, Mass., features a Pizza Hut Express and Dunkin', while in Falmouth, Maine, the retailer re-built its existing location which includes a new Nouria Energy convenience store offering Café Nouria coffee and freshly prepared foods.

Both sites offer customers the opportunity to save at least 6 cents on every gallon, in addition to other ways to save at the pump with Irving Rewards.