What's In Store: CEFCO, Parker's, 7-Eleven & Pilot Flying J
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
CEFCO Convenience Stores
CEFCO Convenience Stores expanded in the Florida Panhandle with the grand opening of its newest store located at in Crestview, Fla. This is CEFCO's first ground-up build in 2019.
The convenience store is the retailer's second in Crestview and eighth in the Florida Panhandle. It includes a "Fresh Yo" self-service frozen yogurt station and Little Caesar's. It is the pizza restaurant's first location in Florida and the third with CEFCO.
In all, the CEFCO site has a combined square footage of 6,700 square on four-plus acres.
Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter cut the ribbon in a new North Carolina location with a Harris Teeter Fuel Center on July 10. Fuel customers will receive 3 cents off per gallon with the use of a VIC card. During the grand opening weekend, customers received 20 cents off per gallon July 12-14.
The store in Apex, N.C., features store-made pizza; fresh made lobster rolls; sushi; Starbucks; ExpressLane Online Shopping; and a drive-thru pharmacy.
Irving Oil
Irving Oil is growing in New England with recent investments in two locations. Its new site in Taunton, Mass., features a Pizza Hut Express and Dunkin', while in Falmouth, Maine, the retailer re-built its existing location which includes a new Nouria Energy convenience store offering Café Nouria coffee and freshly prepared foods.
Both sites offer customers the opportunity to save at least 6 cents on every gallon, in addition to other ways to save at the pump with Irving Rewards.
Love's Travel Stops
Love's Travel Stops added locations in Charlotte, N.C.; Westmoreland, Calif.; Eunice, N.M.; and Rochelle, Ill., in June.
The Charlotte travel stop measures more than 12,000 square feet and includes a McDonald's and Chester's Chicken. Among its amenities are seven diesel bays, three RV parking spaces, seven showers, laundry facilities, and a Love's Truck Tire Care center.
The Westmoreland Love's measures more than 13,000 square feet and includes a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Subway. Among its amenities are seven diesel bays, four RV parking spaces, seven showers, and laundry facilities.
The Eunice location measures more than 6,000 square feet and includes a Chester's Chicken and a Subway. Among its amenities are six diesel bays, four RV parking spaces, four showers, and laundry facilities.
The Rochelle travel stop measures more than 11,000 square feet and includes a Hardee's. Among its amenities are 10 diesel bays, six RV parking spaces, seven showers, laundry facilities, and a Speedco location.
All four 24-hour locations features a Mobile To Go Zone electronic section and a CAT scale. The new travel stops brought more than 330 truck parking spots to its network.
Parker's
Parker's Kitchen opened its first Charleston-area convenience store. Located in Moncks Corner, S.C., the c-store is the retailer's 58th location overall.
The new Parker's Kitchen serves fresh, never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded chicken tenders as well as popular items like cheese grits and breakfast casserole. All food is homemade on site. The store also sells freshly brewed sweet tea and lemonade as well as Bean to Cup Guaranteed Fresh Coffee.
The latest c-store features ordering kiosks and indoor seating.
The Moncks Corner store is the first of eight Parker's Kitchen locations expected to open in the metro Charleston area in 2019, marking a $50-million investment by the company. Other locations opening this year include Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Cane Bay and West Ashley.
Pilot Flying J
A new Flying J Travel Center in Tulare, Calif. welcomed customers in June. The travel center offers many amenities, including:
- 16 gasoline fueling positions, two RV lanes and nine diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling;
- PJ Fresh pizza and grab-and-go offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups and an array of hot and cold snacks;
- Pilot's Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew;
- Wendy's;
- Cinnabon;
- Western Union; and a
- CAT Scale.
The new facility is Pilot Flying J's 24th location in California, including travel centers and dealers.
7-Eleven
A new 7-Eleven convenience store opened at Paramount Assets' William Flats in Newark, N.J., a 37-unit luxury multifamily rental property with street-level commercial space. Located on the corner of William and Broad streets, the building lies between Teachers Village and the Prudential Center in the city's historic Four Corners neighborhood.
The 2,700-square-foot 7-Eleven store is one of three locations for the chain within Paramount Assets' New Jersey portfolio. Paramount Assets is a family-owned, regional, full-service real estate investment firm specializing in urban property ownership, management and development.