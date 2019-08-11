What's In Store: Choice Market, Parker's Kitchen, Spinx & Thorntons

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Big Red Stores

Big Red Stores will open the doors on latest c-store in Sherwood, Ark., in the fourth quarter. It is the retailer's 41st store location. It will also be the second Big Red Store in Sherwood.

The c-store will feature f'real milkshakes, hamburgers, hot wings, hot dogs, pizza, fresh Community Coffee and fresh deli items. The store will also include an offering of Valero American made non-ethanol premium gasoline.

Choice Market

Choice Market welcomed customers at its latest store in the new Denver Housing Authority headquarters in Denver. The store features a full-service, fully scratch kitchen where classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food "on the go," according to the company.

Choice works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is now serving customers in Missoula, Mont., and Eutaw, Ala. The Missoula store adds 70 jobs and 58 truck parking spaces to Missoula County. The Eutaw store adds 101 jobs and 96 truck parking spaces to Green County.

The Missoula location is more than 7,000 square feet and features a Hardee's, 68 car parking spaces, three RV parking spaces, eight diesel bays, five showers, a casino, and a Love’s Truck Tire Care with Speedco lane.

The Eutaw locations is more than 8,000 square feet, and features a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza, and Hardee's. Other amenities include 74 car parking spaces, Three RV parking spaces, eight diesel bays, seven showers, dog park, and an onsite Speedco location.

Parker's Kitchen

Parker's Kitchen marked the grand openings for two new convenience stores South Carolina — in Goose Creek and Summerville — on Oct. 23.

The company's 61st and 62nd stores offer Southern-style food as well as gourmet coffee, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a range of convenience items. Both stores feature the company's Charleston-inspired architectural design with Lowcountry-style brick, metal roofs, twin entrances and indoor and outdoor seating.

The new stores also include self-checkout technology and electronic kiosks designed to expedite the food ordering process

The new Goose Creek and Summerville stores offer regular, mid-grade, premium, diesel and marine fuel as well as mansard-style fuel canopies and "green screens" of Confederate jasmine that will create verdant walls of greenery on both sides of the fueling area.

The Summerville location, located in the Market at Cane Bay shopping center in the Cane Bay Plantation community, also includes a golf cart path as well as golf cart parking.