What's In Store: Choice Market, Parker's Kitchen, Spinx & Thorntons
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
Big Red Stores
Big Red Stores will open the doors on latest c-store in Sherwood, Ark., in the fourth quarter. It is the retailer's 41st store location. It will also be the second Big Red Store in Sherwood.
The c-store will feature f'real milkshakes, hamburgers, hot wings, hot dogs, pizza, fresh Community Coffee and fresh deli items. The store will also include an offering of Valero American made non-ethanol premium gasoline.
Choice Market
Choice Market welcomed customers at its latest store in the new Denver Housing Authority headquarters in Denver. The store features a full-service, fully scratch kitchen where classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food "on the go," according to the company.
Choice works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is now serving customers in Missoula, Mont., and Eutaw, Ala. The Missoula store adds 70 jobs and 58 truck parking spaces to Missoula County. The Eutaw store adds 101 jobs and 96 truck parking spaces to Green County.
The Missoula location is more than 7,000 square feet and features a Hardee's, 68 car parking spaces, three RV parking spaces, eight diesel bays, five showers, a casino, and a Love’s Truck Tire Care with Speedco lane.
The Eutaw locations is more than 8,000 square feet, and features a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza, and Hardee's. Other amenities include 74 car parking spaces, Three RV parking spaces, eight diesel bays, seven showers, dog park, and an onsite Speedco location.
Parker's Kitchen
Parker's Kitchen marked the grand openings for two new convenience stores South Carolina — in Goose Creek and Summerville — on Oct. 23.
The company's 61st and 62nd stores offer Southern-style food as well as gourmet coffee, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a range of convenience items. Both stores feature the company's Charleston-inspired architectural design with Lowcountry-style brick, metal roofs, twin entrances and indoor and outdoor seating.
The new stores also include self-checkout technology and electronic kiosks designed to expedite the food ordering process
The new Goose Creek and Summerville stores offer regular, mid-grade, premium, diesel and marine fuel as well as mansard-style fuel canopies and "green screens" of Confederate jasmine that will create verdant walls of greenery on both sides of the fueling area.
The Summerville location, located in the Market at Cane Bay shopping center in the Cane Bay Plantation community, also includes a golf cart path as well as golf cart parking.
Pilot Flying J
Pilot Flying J extended its network of travel centers across the United States with new locations in Illinois and Texas.
Pilot Flying J's Marshall, Ill., Pilot Travel Center features a Truck Care Service Center with a two-bay garage. Other amenities include12 gasoline fueling positions, and eight diesel lanes with high-speed pumps; PJ Fresh pizza and grab-and-go offerings; Pilot's Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew; a Taco Bell; five showers; and public laundry.
The company also grew in Texas, with a new Pilot Travel Center in Odessa. Its amenities include 12 gasoline fueling positions and five diesel lanes with high-speed pumps; PJ Fresh pizza and homestyle meals; Pilot's Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew; Dunkin self-serve; public laundry; and three showers.
QuickChek Corp.
QuickChek opened a convenience store and gas station in Shrewsbury, N.J. The 5,496-square-foot convenience store, which features 16 fueling positions, features QuickChek's latest format with more than half of the store dedicated to fresh food and beverages, including fresh coffee and espresso.
The c-store includes andcrafted sub sandwiches served on artisan-style rolls, baked snacks and fresh-cut fruit, a standalone soup station, inside and outside seating, phone and laptop charging stations, and free WiFi.
The Spinx Co.
The Spinx Co. celebrated the opening of its newest store in Easley, S.C., with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 24th. The latest Spinx convenience store features a Ride 'N Shine Tunnel Wash with free vacuums as part of its statewide car wash club.
Also at this location, Spinx is serving made-to-order milkshakes, smoothies and soft serve ice cream in addition to ice-cold fountain drinks, lemonade, iced tea, slushies and the popular "chewy ice." Hot beverages, including bean-to-cup fresh coffee will also be available for purchase.
Thorntons LLC
Thorntons opened three new locations in Illinois in four weeks. The new locations are in Romeoville, Prospect Heights and Roscoe.
The Romeoville Thorntons measures 5,500 square feet and sits on 10.91 acres. Its amenities include 10 car fueling stations with 20 fueling positions; seven diesel lanes; a paid truck parking lot with 64 spaces; and a beer cave.
The Prospect Heights Thorntons measures 4,400 square feet and sits on 1.48 acres. Its amenities include 24 car fueling positions, and LED lighting for energy efficiency and guest safety.
The Roscoe Thorntons measures 9,150 square feet and sits on 10.82 acres. Its amenities include 16 car fueling positions, six diesel lanes, 48 truck parking spaces, RV services at two RV fueling stations, a Wendy's restaurant with a drive-thru, and give showers.