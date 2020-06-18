What's In Store: Circle K, Love's & Stewart's Shops

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Circle K

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Circle K retail network closed on the purchase of property in Tiffin, Ohio, to build a full-service convenience store and gas station. The overall project is a $4.1 million investment.

"We are living in unprecedented and challenging times, and we are doing everything we can to assist our existing business community through the coronavirus. I welcome Circle K's announcement, and we wish them all the best as they continue to grow here," Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz said in a statement.

Enmarket

Enmarket not only opened its latest store on June 8, but the Port Wentworth, Ga., c-store is also the first fueling station to bring compressed natural gas (CNG) supplied by Atlanta Gas Light to the Savannah-area public.

The 5,814-square-foot new build also features an adjoining Fuzzy's Taco. The 3,960-square-foot fast casual restaurant includes a full bar as well as outdoor seating. It is Enmarket's second Fuzzy's Taco in its portfolio.

"CNG is an increasingly important fuel, especially for heavy trucks, and we are delighted to bring the fast-fill version of it to the motoring public in Savannah," said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. "CNG is a clean, efficient product and making it available is in keeping with our goals to serve the public and protect the environment."

The new store supplies a wide array of fuel types, including an electric vehicle charging station, auto and truck diesel, DEF, and ethanol free blu, in addition to CNG.