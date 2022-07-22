WHAT'S IN STORE: Cubby's, Love's, Rutter's & Wawa

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry's landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Cubby's Inc.

Cubby's finalized the acquisition of KT Restaurants' traditional Godfather's Pizza locations in Omaha, Neb.

"KT Restaurants has served the Omaha market faithfully for years," said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby's Inc. "Pat Kelly and his team have done a terrific job and built this into a wonderful company. We are extremely excited to expand our footprint and look forward to welcoming all of their employees into our family. "

The company also looks forward to testing new foodservice concepts, according to Mike Wilson, chief operating officer of Cubby's.

"This acquisition allows us to continue to grow our foodservice footprint. These three units are strategically located in growth areas that will allow us to expand our reach throughout the Omaha metro area. We value our partnership with Godfather's Pizza and are excited about being able to help grow the brand further," Wilson said.

GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments opened two new Sbarro restaurants inside E-Z Mart stores located in Texarkana and Kilgore, Texas. The retailer expects to open 50 additional Sbarro locations in 2022.

The two E-Z Mart stores now serve Sbarro's famous New York-style extra-large pizza slices with a variety of toppings, including Stromboli, bread sticks, chicken wings, whole pizzas, and chicken tenders.

"While customer needs have shifted over the past few years, the demand for affordable, quick meals and snacks has remained a priority for our consumer base, and we've expanded our foodservice offerings to fulfill these needs," said Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief marketing and merchandising officer at GPM.

"We're proud to provide delicious, inexpensive ready-to-eat foods to our customers, and pizza is an extremely popular choice. As we expand our Sbarro offerings, we look forward to providing more value to our customers," Bloom added.