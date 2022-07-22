Advertisement
WHAT'S IN STORE: Cubby's, Love's, Rutter's & Wawa

GPM Investments, Quicklee's Convenience Stores, and Tri Star Energy also expand their networks.
Sanestina Hunter
Associate Editor
Cubby's logo

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry's landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Cubby's Inc. 

Cubby's finalized the acquisition of KT Restaurants' traditional Godfather's Pizza locations in Omaha, Neb.

"KT Restaurants has served the Omaha market faithfully for years," said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby's Inc. "Pat Kelly and his team have done a terrific job and built this into a wonderful company. We are extremely excited to expand our footprint and look forward to welcoming all of their employees into our family. "

The company also looks forward to testing new foodservice concepts, according to Mike Wilson, chief operating officer of Cubby's.

"This acquisition allows us to continue to grow our foodservice footprint. These three units are strategically located in growth areas that will allow us to expand our reach throughout the Omaha metro area. We value our partnership with Godfather's Pizza and are excited about being able to help grow the brand further," Wilson said.

GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments opened two new Sbarro restaurants inside E-Z Mart stores located in Texarkana and Kilgore, Texas. The retailer expects to open 50 additional Sbarro locations in 2022.

The two E-Z Mart stores now serve Sbarro's famous New York-style extra-large pizza slices with a variety of toppings, including Stromboli, bread sticks, chicken wings, whole pizzas, and chicken tenders.

"While customer needs have shifted over the past few years, the demand for affordable, quick meals and snacks has remained a priority for our consumer base, and we've expanded our foodservice offerings to fulfill these needs," said Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief marketing and merchandising officer at GPM.

"We're proud to provide delicious, inexpensive ready-to-eat foods to our customers, and pizza is an extremely popular choice. As we expand our Sbarro offerings, we look forward to providing more value to our customers," Bloom added.

Love's Travel Shop Clarksville, Ark.
Love’s Travel Stop in Clarksville, Ark. 

Love's Travel Stops 

Love's Travel Stops began serving customers in Clarksville, Ark., in June.

The Love's Clarksville adds 114 truck parking spaces and 60 car parking spaces to Johnson County. At more than 14,000 square feet, the location also has four RV parking spaces, nine diesel bays, eight showers, and a Bojangles. 

Additionally, the travel stop features a Fresh Kitchen concept, a Mobile to Go Zone, a CAT scale, and a dog park.

Love's also opened five new Speedco locations, one each in Junction, Iowa; Rockville, Minn.; Cameron, Mo.; and Ripley and Waterloo, N.Y. The new sites are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and services include tire, lube, and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections. 

"With more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 430 locations, Love's has the most expansive truck care network on the highway," said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love's. "Our goal is to get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly, and we’ll continue to add locations and services to meet that goal."

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores in Batavia, N.Y.
Quicklee’s Convenience Stores opened its first Batavia, N.Y.

Quicklee's Convenience Stores

Quicklee's Convenience Stores opened its first Batavia, N.Y., store. The new Genesee County store brings the total number of family-owned and operated stores to 27. 

"When we first announced our plans to build, when we began hiring, and now as we open, the people of Batavia have been helpful, welcoming, and excited about this new store," said Ken Perelli, Quicklee's vice president and chief operating officer. "As a family-owned and operated business, we believe community support is so important, and we wanted to create a space that encouraged travelers to stop and see what Batavia is really all about."

The Batavia location features a variety of cold beverages, snacks, and food items. Its forecourt offers touchscreen fuel pumps that provide travelers with weather updates and traffic alerts. The retailer also has electric vehicle charging stations. A Tim Horton's is expected to open onsite at a later date.

Rutter's

Rutter's opened a new store in in Martinsburg, W.Va. This marks the chain's 82nd location and third store opening this year.

The Rutter's is more than 8,400 square feet with 14 fueling positions and four high-speed diesel fueling lanes. Open 24 hours a day, consumers can enjoy Rutter's full-service convenience store, which offers a wide variety of fresh and packaged foods and more than 700 beverage options; a 29-degree beer cave; large restrooms; free WIFI; and more.

Rutter's will employ up to 50 people, starting at $17 per hour.

Tri Star Energy logo

Tri Star Energy

Tri Star Energy celebrated the ribbon-cutting of a Twice Daily convenience store and White Bison Coffee in Nashville. 

The concept combines convenience and quality with Twice Daily's convenience store and White Bison Coffee's artisan coffee beverages and fresh, handcrafted café menu. 

"Nashville is where we first introduced Twice Daily convenience stores and White Bison Coffee, and it feels great to continue growing with the city we call home," said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. "Our goal is for Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee to be a one-stop-shop for your busy life on the go, and we look forward to serving guests at our new location." 

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily's premium offerings include a range of grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, and a fresh deli. White Bison Coffee offers expertly roasted, handcrafted specialty coffee drinks — featuring drip coffee and more.

Wawa Logo

Wawa Inc. 

Wawa Inc. opened its first store in Frankford, N.J., where the Chatterbox Drive-in restaurant once stood.

The convenience store retailer held a preview day on July 13. According to the company, 60 local residents showed up for the 90-minute sneak peek, including some who had never been inside a Wawa.

At the opening, the convenience store chain served its popular soft pretzels, among other items. The new location, Wawa's first in Sussex County, includes a gas station and parking spaces for charging electric vehicles.

