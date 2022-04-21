WHAT'S IN STORE: Cubby's, Love's Travel Stops, MAPCO & Street Corner
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
Cubby's
Cubby's Inc. finalized the acquisition of a traditional Godfather's Pizza location in Omaha, Neb.
"It's exciting to fill a gaping need in such a vibrant, happening place as Metro at Main, and we're looking forward to getting to know residents and the local community," said owner Sham Birla. "The goal was to create an inviting environment along with fresh food and the in-and-out convenience people on the go appreciate."
Fresh food offerings include sandwiches, wraps, salads, breakfast items and healthy organic products. The new Street Corner also offers many convenience staples, premium coffee from Farmer Bros., Frazil slushies and other cold treats.
"We're very happy to introduce the brand to Riverside County and bring Street Corner's Midwestern sensibilities and service to the city," said Vikram Dhillon, Street Corner CEO. "Any place where a large population of people live, work and play, such as multi-use developments, main streets and urban centers, is ripe for Street Corner and its quality foods and beverages. Metro at Main is exactly where we should be."