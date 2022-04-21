Advertisement
WHAT'S IN STORE: Cubby's, Love's Travel Stops, MAPCO & Street Corner

Rutter's also grows its network to 80 locations.
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Cubby's

Cubby's Inc. finalized the acquisition of a traditional Godfather's Pizza location in Omaha, Neb.

"We are a family-owned company that truly values bringing quality food to the communities that we serve," said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby's. "Godfather's Pizza is the best pizza in the United States and it is based right here in Omaha. This traditional restaurant fits right into our portfolio along with our 22 Godfather's Pizza Express locations and our newest Godfather's Pizza To Go location, also in Omaha."

According to Mike Wilson, chief operating officer of Cubby's, Cubby's is not just a convenience store or a grocery store, but a foodservice company.

"We are working hard to become a restaurant that just so happens to sell fuel. We are already one of the top Godfather's Pizza franchisees in the United States, so why not include a traditional version of what we already do," Wilson said. "We look forward to continuing to grow with the brands we work with, as we continue to grow our business and diversify our portfolio."

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is now serving customers in Waterloo, N.Y. The new travel stop, which adds 78 truck parking spaces and 75 jobs to Seneca County, is the company's fifth location in New York.

Measuring more than 11,000 square feet, the Waterloo Love's Travel Stop features a Subway and Wendy's restaurant. It offers 60 car parking spaces, seven RV parking spaces, eight diesel bays, seven showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, a Fresh Kitchen concept and a Mobile to Go Zone.

Love's also cut the ribbon on seven new Speedco locations in April. The newest Speedco locations are:

  • 3840 Garcon Point Road, Milton, Fla.
  • 6647 Highway 46, Heflin, Ala.
  • 6582 South State Road 66, Leavenworth, Ind.
  • 915 South 1100 West, Fillmore, Utah
  • 12577 County Road 3101, Winona, Texas
  • 4898 Shuffel Street NW, North Canton, Ohio
  • 1129 Smokey Mountain Lane, Newport, Tenn.

MAPCO

Convenience store consumers can now shop a new MAPCO store in Pelham, Ala. The 5,500-square-foot c-store, MAPCO's first in Pelham, showcases the company's new 'Store of the Future' design, featuring an efficient layout and modern details. 

"At MAPCO, we always strive to provide our guests with unparalleled customer service and quality products," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. "As we continue to expand our service in the state of Alabama, we are excited to bring to the Pelham community that same affordable and high-quality food, merchandise and fuel that has become synonymous with the MAPCO brand." 

The new store boasts an open floor plan and refreshed layout including large windows and tall ceilings for an abundance of natural light and expanded restrooms with clean, modern interiors. Convenient self-checkout options are available along with an in-store Subway.

The MAPCO also offers an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including Johnsonville hot dogs, a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastries, eight flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies and delicious freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.

The Pelham MAPCO also includes indoor and outdoor seating, and 16 fueling stations.

Rutter's

Rutter's welcomed customers at its first new build in 2022. Located in Kutztown, Pa., the convenience store is also the retailer's 80 location.

The latest Rutter's measures 10,257 square feet and boasts 14 fueling positions and five high-speed diesel fueling lanes. The c-store features Rutter's food and beverage menus, a 29-degree beer cave and spiked slushies. Rutter's will be adding video gaming terminals in the future.

In addition to a vast food and beverage menu, guests can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, outside seating and large restrooms. This location employs 50 team members and operate 24 hours a day.

The forecourt offers a variety of top tier certified auto fueling options, including unleaded 15 and ethanol-free gasoline, along with regular, mid-grade and premium gasoline. The store will also offer auto diesel, off-road diesel and kerosene. For trucks and commercial vehicles, the location will provide dedicated high-speed truck diesel and in-lane diesel exhaust fluid.

Street Corner

Street Corner opened its first Riverside County, Calif., store in the mixed-use Metro at Main complex in Corona. The "express"-style store re-imagines the neighborhood bodega with a fresh, modern vibe, and offers a wide array of groceries, freshly made grab-and-go meals and snacks, along with coffee, beer and wine.

The new store, which had a soft opening on March 8, caters to residents of the new complex as well as the general public. At 950 square feet, the newest Street Corner features a sleek, airy design that was intended to complement the Metro at Main aesthetic.

"It's exciting to fill a gaping need in such a vibrant, happening place as Metro at Main, and we're looking forward to getting to know residents and the local community," said owner Sham Birla. "The goal was to create an inviting environment along with fresh food and the in-and-out convenience people on the go appreciate."

Fresh food offerings include sandwiches, wraps, salads, breakfast items and healthy organic products. The new Street Corner also offers many convenience staples, premium coffee from Farmer Bros., Frazil slushies and other cold treats.

"We're very happy to introduce the brand to Riverside County and bring Street Corner's Midwestern sensibilities and service to the city," said Vikram Dhillon, Street Corner CEO. "Any place where a large population of people live, work and play, such as multi-use developments, main streets and urban centers, is ripe for Street Corner and its quality foods and beverages. Metro at Main is exactly where we should be."

