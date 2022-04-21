WHAT'S IN STORE: Cubby's, Love's Travel Stops, MAPCO & Street Corner

"At MAPCO, we always strive to provide our guests with unparalleled customer service and quality products," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. "As we continue to expand our service in the state of Alabama, we are excited to bring to the Pelham community that same affordable and high-quality food, merchandise and fuel that has become synonymous with the MAPCO brand."

The new store boasts an open floor plan and refreshed layout including large windows and tall ceilings for an abundance of natural light and expanded restrooms with clean, modern interiors. Convenient self-checkout options are available along with an in-store Subway.

The MAPCO also offers an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including Johnsonville hot dogs, a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastries, eight flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies and delicious freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.

The Pelham MAPCO also includes indoor and outdoor seating, and 16 fueling stations.

Rutter's

Rutter's welcomed customers at its first new build in 2022. Located in Kutztown, Pa., the convenience store is also the retailer's 80 location.

The latest Rutter's measures 10,257 square feet and boasts 14 fueling positions and five high-speed diesel fueling lanes. The c-store features Rutter's food and beverage menus, a 29-degree beer cave and spiked slushies. Rutter's will be adding video gaming terminals in the future.

In addition to a vast food and beverage menu, guests can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, outside seating and large restrooms. This location employs 50 team members and operate 24 hours a day.

The forecourt offers a variety of top tier certified auto fueling options, including unleaded 15 and ethanol-free gasoline, along with regular, mid-grade and premium gasoline. The store will also offer auto diesel, off-road diesel and kerosene. For trucks and commercial vehicles, the location will provide dedicated high-speed truck diesel and in-lane diesel exhaust fluid.

Street Corner

Street Corner opened its first Riverside County, Calif., store in the mixed-use Metro at Main complex in Corona. The "express"-style store re-imagines the neighborhood bodega with a fresh, modern vibe, and offers a wide array of groceries, freshly made grab-and-go meals and snacks, along with coffee, beer and wine.

The new store, which had a soft opening on March 8, caters to residents of the new complex as well as the general public. At 950 square feet, the newest Street Corner features a sleek, airy design that was intended to complement the Metro at Main aesthetic.