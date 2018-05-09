What's In Store: Cumberland Farms, Krauszer's, & Stewart's Shops
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
Circle K
Circle K threw a grand opening party for its new convenience store in Rockford, Ill., on July 27. The 4,351-square-foot store features:
- Top Tier Circle K miles gasoline and diesel fuel;
- Fresh food options, such as hand-made pizza, gourmet hot dogs and made-to-go breakfast burritos;
- A self-serve espresso machine;
- Car wash developed with a special seasonal formula;
- A large fountain soda, tea, and frozen drink beverage area; and
- A wide selection of domestic and import beers and an extensive beer cave.
Cumberland Farms
There has been no summer vacation for Cumberland Farms. The c-store operator opened two locations in Troy, N.Y., in July and four convenience stores through mid-August, including a new store in Monroe, N.Y., and a remodeled store in Glenmont, N.Y.
It also cut the ribbon on two next-generation stores, one in Littleton, N.H., and the other in Florence, Mass.
Krauszer's
Krauszer's became the latest convenience store in downtown Newark, N.J., when it opened its doors on Aug. 9. The store is located at the newly renovated 494 Broad Street office and business complex, which is owned by The Fidelco Realty Group.
Situated a short distance from the city's main transportation hub, and across the street from Rutgers Business School and Audible's Newark headquarters, the Krauszer's Convenience Store offers sandwiches and salads, cold beverages and snacks to residents, local employees and students.
This Krauszer's location is the fifth retail location in the city for owner Jagat Parikh.
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Love's Travel Centers & Country Stores is now serving customers at a new travel stop in Abilene, Kan., as of July 26.
At more than 10,000 square feet, the facility features a Hardee's restaurant, gourmet coffee, fresh grab-and-go options, fountain drinks and electronics. Professional drivers will find five showers, laundry facilities and a Love's Truck Tire Care center.
The Abilene travel stop, located off Interstate 70, brings 60 new jobs and 74 truck parking spots to Dickinson County.
Love's also opened the doors at a new travel stop in Donna, Texas, on Aug. 9. The more than 11,000 square-foot facility features an Arby's restaurant, gourmet coffee, fresh grab-and go options, fountain drinks and electronics. Professional drivers will find eight showers, laundry facilities and a Love's Truck Tire Care center.
The Donna, Texas, travel stop is located near Interstate 2 and Hutto Road. It brings 82 jobs and 94 truck parking spots to Hidalgo County.
One week later, the retailer began ringing up customers at its latest Love's Travel Stop in Oregon. The Millersburg facility measures more than 8,000 square-foot and features an Arby's restaurant. Other offerings include snacks, gourmet coffees fresh grab-and-go options, and fountain drinks. Professional drivers can take advantage of seven showers, laundry facilities and a Love's Truck Tire Care center.
The store, located along Interstate 5, brings 74 new jobs to Linn County and 72 truck parking spaces.
Stewart's Shops
August proved to be a busy month for Stewart's Shops Corp. with four convenience stores opening their doors in the first 10 days of the month.
On Aug. 3, the Glen Falls, N.Y., Stewart's Shops on Warren Street celebrated its grand re-opening. One week later, the retailer held festivities for two new-to-industry stores, one in Middletown, N.Y., and the other in Berlin, N.Y.
All three locations offer a greater selection of foodservice items, like freshly made pizza by the pie or slice; a beer cave; plenty of seating; expanded parking; and fuel with diesel. The Middletown c-store also features a beverage bar with fountain soda, espresso drinks and iced tea decanters.
Stewart's Shops also welcomed customers at a remodeled store on Hoosick Street in Troy, N.Y. The retailer expanded the interior layout and built a larger parking lot for better traffic flow. There is also a larger gas island with diesel. Stewart's Shops is planning future grand opening activities for the location.