What's In Store: Cumberland Farms, Krauszer's, & Stewart's Shops

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Circle K

Circle K threw a grand opening party for its new convenience store in Rockford, Ill., on July 27. The 4,351-square-foot store features:

Top Tier Circle K miles gasoline and diesel fuel;

Fresh food options, such as hand-made pizza, gourmet hot dogs and made-to-go breakfast burritos;

A self-serve espresso machine;

Car wash developed with a special seasonal formula;

A large fountain soda, tea, and frozen drink beverage area; and

A wide selection of domestic and import beers and an extensive beer cave.

Cumberland Farms

There has been no summer vacation for Cumberland Farms. The c-store operator opened two locations in Troy, N.Y., in July and four convenience stores through mid-August, including a new store in Monroe, N.Y., and a remodeled store in Glenmont, N.Y.

It also cut the ribbon on two next-generation stores, one in Littleton, N.H., and the other in Florence, Mass.

Krauszer's

Krauszer's became the latest convenience store in downtown Newark, N.J., when it opened its doors on Aug. 9. The store is located at the newly renovated 494 Broad Street office and business complex, which is owned by The Fidelco Realty Group.

Situated a short distance from the city's main transportation hub, and across the street from Rutgers Business School and Audible's Newark headquarters, the Krauszer's Convenience Store offers sandwiches and salads, cold beverages and snacks to residents, local employees and students.

This Krauszer's location is the fifth retail location in the city for owner Jagat Parikh.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Centers & Country Stores is now serving customers at a new travel stop in Abilene, Kan., as of July 26.

At more than 10,000 square feet, the facility features a Hardee's restaurant, gourmet coffee, fresh grab-and-go options, fountain drinks and electronics. Professional drivers will find five showers, laundry facilities and a Love's Truck Tire Care center.