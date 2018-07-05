What's In Store: Cumberland Farms, Parker's & QuikTrip

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Circle K

Circle K opened a new store at 5020 Little Debbie Parkway in Ooltewah, Tenn. The company held a grand-opening celebration on April 6 with local radio station WUSY-FM broadcasting live from the convenience store. Grand opening specials included pizza slices, hot dogs and medium premium coffee for $1, and soft serve ice cream cones for 50 cents.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms held a Pump My Ride event at its newest Florida store, located in Palm Bay, as part of the grand-opening festivities on April 26. The retailer gave the first 200 SmartPay Check-Link mobile app users $10 in free gasoline.

It was Cumberland Farms' third gas giveaway in the Sunshine State.

In addition to new architectural features and a modernized layout, the store in Palm Bay offers several new food and beverage options, including smoothies, frozen espresso, and milkshakes — as well as specialty coffee drinks like espresso, cappuccino and lattes. It also features an expanded food menu and self-service ordering terminals.

The store also boasts the following features: