Advertisement
09/19/2022

What's In Store: Dash In, Love's Travel Stops & MAPCO

KAPM Realty and TravelCenters of America also expand their retail networks.
Sanestina Hunter
Associate Editor
Sanestina Hunter profile picture
Dash In’s Splash in Laurel, Md.,
Dash In in Laurel, Md.

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry's landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Dash In

Dash In convenience stores and Splash In ECO Car Wash expanded their network, opening new locations in Newark, Del., and Laurel, Md. Both locations feature Dash In's fresh, craveable menu with on-go and made-to-order options.

As part of Dash In's commitment to the local community, grants will be provided to the Newark High School, the Food Bank of Delaware and Aetna Hose and Hook Ladder Company in Newark; and to the Maryland Food Bank, Laurel High School and the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department in Laurel.

KAPM Realty LLC

Petroleum Equity Group Ltd. (PEG) announced that KAPM Realty LLC acquired a three-service bay retail gas location in Glen Rock, N.J.  The site is a cornerstone property in downtown Glen Rock and has been an Exxon/Esso branded service station since the 1930s. 

The seller, Maple Rock Auto Service Center Inc., was previously the Exxon franchisee and operator at the location until 2010 when it acquired the property from ExxonMobil Corp. PEG provided advisory services to Maple Rock. 

The location had been owned and/or operated by the Sewall family since 1962.

Love's Travel Stops 

Love's Travel Stops is now serving customers in Pasco, Wash. The location adds 57 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Franklin County. 

At more than 13,000 square feet, the new Love's features 78 car parking spaces, 57 truck parking spaces, seven diesel bays and five showers. The travel stop also has laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, a Mobile to Go Zone, a CAT scale and a dog park. It also has an on-site Arby's restaurant.

Additionally, Love's opened its first Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosk at a rest area in Williams, Calif. The partnership was announced in July.

Open 24/7, the self-operating kiosk serves on-the-go smoothies, bowls and juices powered by robotic foodservice solutions company Blendid. Motorists can customize their smoothie orders by adjusting ingredient quantities or adding boosts directly through the Blendid app. They can place their orders on-site or schedule a preferred pickup time in advance.  

MAPCO, Antioch, Tenn.
MAPCO in Antioch, Tenn.

MAPCO

MAPCO celebrated the opening of its newest location in Antioch, Tenn. The 5,600-square-foot store boasts an open floor plan and a refreshed layout, including large windows, tall ceilings for abundant natural light, and expanded restrooms with clean, modern interiors.

The location has a Pizza Hut Express; an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including Johnsonville hot dogs; a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads; fresh pastries; eight flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages; Fresh Blends smoothies; and four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.  

As part of the grand opening, MAPCO debuted a "Fueling Our Future" dedicated gas pump to benefit of Antioch High School. The donation will help fund the Bears' athletic programs in support of local student-athletes.

TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. opened a new TA Express travel center in Summit, S.D., located off Interstate 29. 

The new TA Express offers an expanded selection of quick-service restaurants, including Whataburger, Original Fried Pie Shop and The Deli, with hot and cold food options available. The new location also offers fueling and other services for professional drivers and motorists, including four service bays.

About the Author

Sanestina Hunter

Sanestina Hunter

Sanestina Hunter is Associate Editor of Convenience Store News. Read More

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement