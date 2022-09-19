What's In Store: Dash In, Love's Travel Stops & MAPCO

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry's landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Dash In

Dash In convenience stores and Splash In ECO Car Wash expanded their network, opening new locations in Newark, Del., and Laurel, Md. Both locations feature Dash In's fresh, craveable menu with on-go and made-to-order options.

As part of Dash In's commitment to the local community, grants will be provided to the Newark High School, the Food Bank of Delaware and Aetna Hose and Hook Ladder Company in Newark; and to the Maryland Food Bank, Laurel High School and the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department in Laurel.

KAPM Realty LLC

Petroleum Equity Group Ltd. (PEG) announced that KAPM Realty LLC acquired a three-service bay retail gas location in Glen Rock, N.J. The site is a cornerstone property in downtown Glen Rock and has been an Exxon/Esso branded service station since the 1930s.

The seller, Maple Rock Auto Service Center Inc., was previously the Exxon franchisee and operator at the location until 2010 when it acquired the property from ExxonMobil Corp. PEG provided advisory services to Maple Rock.

The location had been owned and/or operated by the Sewall family since 1962.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is now serving customers in Pasco, Wash. The location adds 57 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Franklin County.

At more than 13,000 square feet, the new Love's features 78 car parking spaces, 57 truck parking spaces, seven diesel bays and five showers. The travel stop also has laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, a Mobile to Go Zone, a CAT scale and a dog park. It also has an on-site Arby's restaurant.

Additionally, Love's opened its first Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosk at a rest area in Williams, Calif. The partnership was announced in July.

Open 24/7, the self-operating kiosk serves on-the-go smoothies, bowls and juices powered by robotic foodservice solutions company Blendid. Motorists can customize their smoothie orders by adjusting ingredient quantities or adding boosts directly through the Blendid app. They can place their orders on-site or schedule a preferred pickup time in advance.