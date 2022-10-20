What's In Store: Energy North Group, Love's Travel Stops & Spinx

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Energy North Group

Energy North Group (ENG) began ringing up customers at a new Haffner's gas station and convenience store in Moultonborough, N.H., on Oct. 12. Located at 268 Whittier Highway, this is Haffner's second site to open in the Lakes Region, following the opening of its Gilford, N.H., site.

Rick and Ruth Annaian, the previous owners of the gas station site, are looking forward to its future under Energy North. "We welcome the Haffner's brand with open arms and are excited to see continued growth for the business we worked so hard to build," said Rick Annaian. "We would like to extend a sincere 'thank you' to all our local customers for their continued support."

The station offers diesel and gasoline, and kerosene and off-road diesel will be available in the future. The site also features an extensive selection of craft beer in addition to its usual convenience store inventory. There are future plans in place for a combination of local foodservice vendors to operate within the site.

"We are glad to be opening our doors to the people of Moultonborough and other Lakes Region towns and cities," said Jeff Black, CEO, ENG. "Our team is excited to serve you and bring the family-owned feel of the Haffner's brand to your hometown."