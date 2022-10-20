Advertisement
What's In Store: Energy North Group, Love's Travel Stops & Spinx

MAPCO, Stewart's Shops and Thorntons welcome customers at new convenience stores.
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Energy North Group

Energy North Group (ENG) began ringing up customers at a new Haffner's gas station and convenience store in Moultonborough, N.H., on Oct. 12. Located at 268 Whittier Highway, this is Haffner's second site to open in the Lakes Region, following the opening of its Gilford, N.H., site.

Rick and Ruth Annaian, the previous owners of the gas station site, are looking forward to its future under Energy North. "We welcome the Haffner's brand with open arms and are excited to see continued growth for the business we worked so hard to build," said Rick Annaian. "We would like to extend a sincere 'thank you' to all our local customers for their continued support."

The station offers diesel and gasoline, and kerosene and off-road diesel will be available in the future. The site also features an extensive selection of craft beer in addition to its usual convenience store inventory. There are future plans in place for a combination of local foodservice vendors to operate within the site. 

"We are glad to be opening our doors to the people of Moultonborough and other Lakes Region towns and cities," said Jeff Black, CEO, ENG. "Our team is excited to serve you and bring the family-owned feel of the Haffner's brand to your hometown."

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is now serving customers at three new Speedco locations that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The locations, along with Love's Truck Care locations, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets.

"Since Love's acquired Speedco in 2017, the company has added more than 95 locations to its network, making it easier for customers to access the most expansive truck care network on the highway," said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love's. "Love's knows that trucks are professional drivers livelihoods, and we remain committed to getting customers back on the road quickly and safely."

The newest Speedco locations are:

  • 1025 South Crawford St., Clarksville, Ark.
  • 1373 Route 28, Brookville, Pa.
  • 6201 Shortman Road, Ripley, N.Y.

The three Speedco locations follow the opening of a new Love's Travel Stop in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. It is the company's 10th travel stop in Iowa.

At more than 13,000 square feet, the travel stop features an Arby's restaurant, 92 car parking spaces, six diesel bays, an RV dump station, propane, five showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go Zone and dog park.

MAPCO

MAPCO celebrated the grand opening of its newest store in Birmingham, Ala., located at 1901 Finley Blvd.

The 5,600 square-foot store has 16 fueling stations and boasts MAPCO's latest 'Store of the Future' design, featuring an open floor plan and refreshed layout with large windows, tall ceilings, and clean, modern restrooms. This location has 25 parking spaces for trucks so drivers can take a break from the road, as well as a dog park.

The newest MAPCO also features a Subway restaurant and an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastries, nine flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies, Johnsonville hot dogs and freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.  

As part of the grand opening ceremonies and in support of MAPCO's ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, MAPCO unveiled on-site "Fueling Our Future" dedicated gas pumps benefiting the students at George Carver High School. The pumps will be open for 30 days following the opening celebration — available through Nov. 17 — with MAPCO donating 25 cents for every gallon pumped to the Rams' athletic programs, in support of local youth recreation.  

The Spinx Co.

The Spinx Co. cut the ribbon on its newest store on Oct. 13. Located at 1501 Highway 101 in South Greer, S.C., the new store replaces the previous location nearby.

"We are absolutely thrilled to open our newest store here in the Upstate of South Carolina," said founder Stewart Spinks. "As we continue to grow, it's important to improve our legacy stores to ensure all customers have access to our full offering. This new store features our legendary fried chicken and a tunnel wash."

Also at this location, Spinx is serving made-to-order milkshakes, smoothies and soft serve ice cream in addition to its wide offering of ice-cold fountain drinks, lemonade, iced tea, slushies and "chewy ice." Hot beverages, including bean-to-cup fresh coffee are also available.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops is making good on its 2022 store growth agenda. The convenience retailer opened its new store in Malta, N.Y., which replaces an older Stewart's nearby, on Oct. 6. Amenities at the new Malta location include a beer cave, an expanded snack and bakery area, and a food bar. It also sells Sunoco-branded gas, premium non-ethanol and diesel. The old store did not have a forecourt.

The retailer also rebuilt its store on Market Street in Amsterdam, N.Y., after the locations was damaged by a fire. The rebuild features all favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza, by the pie and the slice. The location also features seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas and diesel. The Market Street Stewart's Shop opened its doors on Oct. 12.

Thorntons

Thorntons opened the doors at its newest Louisville, Ky., location on Oct. 7. With the addition of the store at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive, the company now operates 45 stores in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

The new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go guests including self-checkout, LED lighting, freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared in the onsite kitchen, and 16 auto fueling positions and two diesel lanes.

