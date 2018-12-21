What's In Store: Enmarket, Pilot Flying J, 7-Eleven, Sheetz & Stewart's Shops

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Enmarket

Enmarket will rebuild and expand its current kiosk on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Interstate 16 in Savannah, Ga.

Plans call a 3,522-square-foot convenience store with features that will draw from the site's transportation-related history with its proximity adjacent to the Central of Georgia Railway and Georgia State Railroad Museum.

The non-traditional store will include an outdoor dining patio, a green space, and a bike service area. Enmarket will tap a local artist to design and paint a community-themed mural on one of the exterior walls.

The rebuilt outlet will be accessible to trolleys and other vehicles critical to Savannah's downtown tourism industry and will have four multi-product dispensers with gasoline and diesel offering.

The new store will also feature Enmarket products already available at other full-service stores, including fountain drinks, frozen beverages, bean-to-cup coffee, and local craft beer. The location will include Enmarket's proprietary kitchen concept, The Eatery. Fresh grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, parfaits will also be prepared on site.

The current kiosk closed in mid-December for reconstruction. The new c-store is slated to open in the spring of 2019. It will be the only convenience store to offer all of these options on the western end of downtown Savannah.